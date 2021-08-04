How to avoid crashes according to the Safe Communities of Wright County

Per Lööv/Unsplash

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN – The Safe Community of Wright County (SCWC) has been campaigning to keep people safe while driving. However, the safety of the people is in their hands when driving on Wright County’s roads. The SCWC can only provide some tips to minimize the risks of crashing.

Neglecting some fundamentals of safe driving can lead to fatal accidents. Sometimes in road accidents, you might involve yourself, other drivers, or even pedestrians. SCWC highlights some key points to avoid crashes. Do not get distracted while driving, drink and drive, exceed the speed limits, ignore your seatbelts, and drive before obtaining a driver's license.

Inattention while driving can escalate things very quickly. While it is difficult to measure, people who survived a crash often said they only took their eyes off the road only for a second or grabbed something by the passenger seat or the other side of the car.

Drunk driving or impaired driving can still be found in 30 percent of fatal crashes across the states last year. While in Wright County, 66 percent of fatal crashes involved alcohol. This has been a crucial issue in Wright County, because, in every eight people you see, one is convicted of impaired driving.

Exceeding the speed limit is also causes a significant amount of crashes. The speed limit is often overlooked and seen only as a recommendation instead of a law. When in fact, it is there to keep you and other people safe.

The habit of buckling seatbelts is not yet adopted by everyone. Seatbelts must be buckled up on every trip, every occupied seat, and every time you get in the car.

Unlicensed teen drivers do not have sufficient experience and are most likely to get distracted while driving. They are also involved in more crashes than any other age category.

