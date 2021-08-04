Ramsey County accepts disposal of all types of batteries

John Cameron/Unsplash

RAMSEY COUNTY, MN - The Ramsey County Household Hazardous Waste site accepts processed household goods for safe disposal. Among the products received were a variety of batteries.

A little amount of charge, known as a "residual" charge, is retained by all types of batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries. This charge is retained even after the battery is no longer powerful enough to power a camera, toy, or other goods.

If a battery is damaged or pierced, the remaining charge or energy may be discharged as heat or fire, depending on the situation. It is always recommended that batteries be stored so that the terminals (or + and – ends) do not come into contact with each other or any form of metal. Keep them in their original packaging, which is designed to keep the terminals apart from one another.

As a starting point, you should be aware that batteries deposited in your curbside recycling containers will not be recycled. They are unable to be distinguished by the equipment meant to crush and sort enormous volumes of paper, glass, and plastic waste. Their size makes them vulnerable to being harmed by equipment designed to decompose larger materials.

When batteries are broken by compactor trucks or recycling center machinery, they have the potential to ignite the entire pile of recyclables! Several recycling plants in Minnesota have been damaged or completely destroyed as a result of fires caused by lithium and other batteries.

If you take your batteries to a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility or to a retailer that collects batteries for recycling, they will be recycled in a safe manner.

You need to follow some steps to prepare the batteries by visiting https://www.ramseycounty.us/content/batteries-all-types for further information.

