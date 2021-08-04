Road construction update in Dakota County

Abdi Isaaq

DAKOTA COUNTY, MN - Dakota County residents can discover a list of county highway road-building projects that are currently underway. These projects are scheduled to be completed within the current fiscal year.

Diffley Road (County Road 30) School Area Improvements, Eagan

Dakota County worked together with Eagan and ISD 196 to address Diffley Road traffic issues and concerns. The research identified short- and long-term solutions to these issues. Pedestrian safety, connectivity, and facility safety will all be improved.

In partnership with the City of Eagan and Independent School District 196, Dakota County is beginning construction on the Diffley Road (County Road 30) School Area Safety Improvements project. Diffley Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Lexington Avenue and Braddock Trail and enhance pedestrian crossings by adding activated beacons.

Lexington Avenue (County Road 43), Eagan

Lexington Avenue (County Road 43) will be repaired from Yankee Doodle Road to Clubhouse Drive in Eagan. The old asphalt will be milled away and replaced with fresh asphalt. Signal modifications, minor utility adjustments, and concrete repairs are also on the list.

Expect lane closures and delays. During construction, specific signal systems may be flashing red (all-way stop). Please wait for the resident's and employees' safety.

Ash Street (County Road 74), Farmington

In the coming months, Ash Street (County Road 74) in Farmington will be reconstructed from the east side of the train lines to Highway 3 (Chippendale Avenue). Fresh asphalt will be placed once the old pavement has been milled away to a depth of several inches. Expect traffic delays and temporary lane closures as a consequence of the work. We urge that you be patient with us during the building process to guarantee the safety of residents and construction workers.

Traffic diversion, road closures, and project completion dates are updated many times a day on the sites at (http://www.dot.state.mn.us/roadwork/index.html#gsc.tab=0)

