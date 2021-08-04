YWCA Event: Virtual workshop on facing the racism Minnesota style on August 26, 2021

Kelly Lacy/Pexels

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The YWCA is holding a virtual workshop on facing racism, Minnesota-style on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The workshop will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. virtually.

Participants in this class should have a basic awareness of white privilege and racism and the desire to learn how to cope with racism when it manifests itself in their personal relationships.

The workshop will help participants improve their active listening skills while also providing opportunities to practice responding to overt racism (e.g., racist remarks) and covert racism (e.g., privilege, microaggressions, etc.) within the dominant communication styles of the Midwestern United States and Canada.

There are some benefits to join the workshop. The first benefit is to construct more inclusive environments in your daily lives. Second, you can easily apply and teach those around you about the skills you learned during this workshop.

It's not a webinar. Participants are required to participate in large and small group talks and stay for the entire 90-minute session. Plan to come on time. Zoom links will be distributed one hour before the start time of the workshop.

This event is $10 for non-YWCA members and $5 for YWCA members. Scholarships are available for this event. Scholarship applications are assessed continually. Your scholarship will be confirmed via email once granted. Upon confirmation, you must register and pay any outstanding fees (if needed). Visit https://www.ywcampls.org/racial-justice/workshops/workshop-scholarship-application/ for further information.

Then, if you want to join this workshop, you can visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/confronting-racism-minnesota-style-tickets-158038293791 and register.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.