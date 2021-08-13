Get awarded for your business in Saint Paul

Jason Dent /Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN – The Saint Paul Business Awards Program is a program that recognizes Saint Paul businesses.

The nominated businesses perform critical services, contributions to the community, and investment in the employees. The program has been up since 2017. A total of 24 local businesses have been selected as the awardees. The awardees are ranging from small companies, big companies, and even early-stage startups.

The program is a way for Saint Paul to express its gratitude for those businesses’ contributions to the city’s growth. In the 2020 awards, there are some categories in which the city honors the companies. The awards are not merely given to businesses with the most significant profit or biggest ROI. There is a personal touch in each award by Saint Paul.

The first category is the Good Neighbor Award, given to businesses helping to improve the local community. Second is the Traditions Award, given to companies operating in Saint Paul for a minimum of 20 years. The third is the People’s Choice Award, given to businesses that are acknowledged by the residents. The fourth and last is New Kid on the Block Award, given to recognized companies starting to operate in the previous 5 years.

There are 4 winners in the 2020 Saint Paul Business Awards. Flannery Construction won the 2020 Good Neighbor Award. Candyland won the 2020 Traditions Award. Jandrich Floral won the 2020 People’s Choice Award. Karibu Grocery & Deli won the 2020 New Kid on the Block Award.

For those who were honored as the awardee, they will be the following year’s Selection Committee. So, representatives from each 2020 winner will be in the 2021 Selection Committee.

