Ramsey County Parks and Recreation: The Pickup Truck Opera Volume 1 The Odyssey will be held this August

Ramsey County Parks and Recreation/https://www.facebook.com/RamseyCountyParksAndRecreation/photos/gm

ARDEN HILLS, MN - Ramsey County Parks and Recreation hold the event of "The Pickup Truck Opera Volume 1: The Odyssey" on Friday, August 27, 2021. The shows will be held from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tony Schmidt Park, 3500 Lake Johanna Blvd, Arden Hills, MN.

The Picnic Operetta creators bring you a new outdoor opera! The cyclops eat flesh and are enchanted by sirens. All this awesome action in a pickup! This rendition of Homer's Odyssey incorporates music from Monteverdi's 1639 opera, Il ritorno d'Ulisse in Patria, recounted as a village carnival. The show is a combination of baroque and Dolly Parton tunes.

The Pickup Truck Opera is a family-friendly event. This event is free, however, a recommended $10 – $25 per person donation will help the continuation for this form of art to keep performing in the future. These shows are open to anyone.

This show will last roughly 75 to 90 minutes and will cover all three episodes of The Odyssey in its entirety. First is Penelope and the Carnival of Menace. The second is The Voyage of Ulysses. Last is Telemachus Fights Back.

The event is in Arden Hills Regional Park of Tony Schmidt. Park on the parking lot north of the boulevard of Lake Johanna. Follow the tarmac road up the hill to the field of performance. The park pavilion has accessible indoor bathrooms.

Events will be held outside in order to comply with the CDC requirements. Distancing, masks, and a terrific attitude encouraged (Vaccines are also great.). The group's event is fully vaccinated and will perform without masks.

For further information related to the event, you can visit https://www.ramseycounty.us/content/pickup-truck-opera-tony-schmidt-regional-park.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.