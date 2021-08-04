Find your new furry best friend in Edina pet shelters

Chewy/Unsplash

EDINA, MN - Edina has a large number of stray cats and dogs. The town is now appealing to the public for assistance in finding these animals new homes. You might be interested in learning more about Adopt-a-Pet.com, which allows you to help in the adoption of new pets in Edina.

'Why should we adopt?' one could ask. Adopting cats and dogs can help decrease stress and provide you with a free furry best friend. Furthermore, when someone breeds puppies or kittens, new dogs and cats are created that need homes.

Some people are obsessed with a specific breed of dog, cat, puppy, or kitten and believe that buying a dog or a cat from a puppy or kitten breeder is their only option. Unfortunately, some dogs and cats must be adopted from animal shelters.

Adopt-a-pet.com encourages people to adopt a dog, a cat, a puppy, or a kitten from their local animal shelter, SPCA, humane society, or pet rescue group instead of purchasing a dog or cat for sale from a breeder.

Here's how you can apply to a new pet owner:

1) Submit an application through adoptapet.com

2) They will call you through phone and make a quick interview as to why you are suitable as their pets' owner

3) Then you can collect or let them deliver your new best friend if your area is covered

4) Meet your new furry best friend!

CCPAL, one of the Minnesota rescuer communities related to Adopt-a-pet.com, works to address the major problem of pet survival in Bandera County; they encourage low-cost spay/neuter, provide important health advice, and proper pet shelter, and provide excellent dog behavior training several times a year.

Since 2002, about 5,000 animals have been saved by CCPAL. They need these pets constantly till found them home. CCPAL serves around West, East until the Northern States from Texas, Minnesota, and many states.

Minnesota's stray dogs and cats are still out there needed a warm home and family. They need our love. Adopt, don't shop!

