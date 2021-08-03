Discover leisure activities that you can easily find in West Bank and Cedar-Riverside

Ben Duchac/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - West Bank & Cedar-Riverside serves as a dynamic hub for a variety of East-African groups and University of Minnesota and Augsburg College students. Both locations are concentrated in this thriving section of Minneapolis. Around every corner, there is international cuisine, theater, music, and art, as well as a range of other businesses. Consider the following kind of leisure that are readily available there.

Multicultural Restaurants

Dilla's Ethiopian Restaurant, at the Cedar-Riverside junction, is praised for its authenticity, combo platters, and low prices. They provide vegetarian and vegan options and offer $11 buffets on Thursdays and Sundays.

Lucky Dragon spoiled the local and Asian community with their authentic Vietnamese cuisine, generous portions, cheap pricing, and warm ambiance.

For Indian cuisine hunters, Malabari Kitchen serves delicious southern Indian cuisine, including biriyani, shrimp, and HOT curry. A student ID gets you ten percent off.

Shows and Entertainments

Nine performances are staged annually by Theatre in the Round, one of the early contributors to the Twin Cities' famed theatrical scene.

And there is a small club called Comedy Corner Underground nearby the street that hosts regular performances and an open mic every Friday at 10:15 p.m.

Don't forget The Cedar Cultural Center. A popular music venue in the city, presenting jazz, indie, world, blues, and folk performers. In addition to exposing injustices, inequalities, and cultural clashes, Mixed Blood Theater also promotes civic participation.

Shops

Nearby Cedar-Riverside, you'll find various stores and malls that offer clothes and other imported goods from Africa and Asia. During the neighborhood's numerous changes throughout the years, several businesses have flourished.

In 1975, Mayday Books opened its doors in a basement location on Cedar Avenue. It is a volunteer-run, progressive, non-profit book store. The management also holds Meetings, readings, film screenings, discussion groups, and many more for locals.

Sisterhood Boutique was founded by a group of East African women living in Cedar-Riverside. The store offers a range of colorful clothes, accessories, and accessories.

