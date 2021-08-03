Upcoming local Farming Event hosted by Minneapolis Foundation

Annie Spratt/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Minneapolis Foundation was founded in 1915 with the concept of creating a community-based organization that enables people to combine their philanthropic contributions. This idea would go on to revolutionize philanthropy. Generosity is encouraged in this community by collaborating with charities and promoting grantmaking and offering services to donors who want to make a difference in their local communities.

To achieve its vision of healthy, thriving communities, the Minneapolis Foundation actively works with like-minded people, organizations, and businesses. These collaborative works may begin with an event; for example, toward the conclusion of this summer, The Minneapolis Foundation will collaborate with farming communities to hold local agricultural events, such as:

Summer Farm Tours

Friday, August 27, 2021 | 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Participate in three walking tours of Minnesota's finest farms to revitalize rural communities, restore their water and soil, and deepen cultural roots. Each trip is free and will include lunch and a souvenir. Only 45 people may register for this small event. We hope you can join us for one or all of these Climate Re: Action excursions.

Dream of Wild Health Visit

Location: 16085 Jeffrey Avenue North, Hugo, MN 55038

Friday, August 27, 2021

Dream of Wild Health is one of the few Native American farms in the metro region. In this event, participants will learn how to restore access to healthy indigenous foods, medicines, and lives in the native community. Enjoy lunch with cuisine and Sioux Chef recipes.

Fitzgerald Farm Tour

Location: 14564 110th Street, Glencoe, MN 55336

Friday, September 10, 2021

This family farm is a pioneer in Minnesota organic farming. For more than 20 years, the Fitzgeralds have grown certified organic crops and encourage other farmers to convert to organic agriculture. Join this tour and learn how to plan storage, seed selection, pest and weed control, technology, and marketing.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.