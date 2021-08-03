Discover Rainbow Rider, Minnesota's Handicapped-Friendly Bus Service

Luke Michael/Unsplash

LOWRY, MN - Rainbow Rider is a public transportation system that serves Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Todd, and Traverse in West Central Minnesota. Their primary purpose is to provide safe, reliable, and affordable transportation to the Minnesota counties listed.

To enjoy the service, you can book the ride by calling them at 1-800-450-7770. When picking up or dropping off passengers, Rainbow Rider buses may arrive 10 minutes early or 10 minutes late. If you book your ride in advance, you'll have a greater chance of getting the pickup time of your choice.

If a driver comes at 9:00 a.m. or later, Rainbow Rider will wait 3 minutes for you to board the bus. No-shows are those who fail to cancel at least 30 minutes before the planned pickup time or fail to board within 3 minutes of arrival.

Rainbow Rider also provides door-to-door service. Passengers will be assisted securely off the bus to an outside door of drivers' pickup or drop-off destinations. Drivers will help passengers with goods as long as the total weight of the items does not exceed 25 pounds and can be delivered in a single trip. Buses are all equipped with wheelchair elevators.

Kindly notify Rainbow Rider if you are in a wheelchair, have an injury, or require a walker. Passengers who are unable to climb the stairs may request that the driver bring out the elevator for them.

Riders may board for as low as $2.00 per mile, with no extra fee for the next ten kilometers. All children under the age of three are enlisted free of charge but must be accompanied by an adult. The companion will not be charged to passengers who need assistance.

You can visit their official website for further details.

