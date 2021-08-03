Green business practices by Hub Bicycle Co-op

Jonny Kennaugh/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Hub Bicycle Co-op is a passionate and educated cycling business that aims to provide individuals with a feeling of inclusion regardless of the bike they ride. This organization is enthusiastic about whatever inspires you to bike, from antique and classic to the newest and best cycling technology.

The Hub is a cooperatively-owned business that aims to enrich the community. They are committed to donating labor, money, and merchandise to support various community initiatives. They also dedicate a portion of their profits to support the cycling community, the general community, and the environment.

The Hub's decisions are not affected by any board of directors or investors. All of the Hub's proposals are decided by their employees with their consent. It is an egalitarian workplace and all employees of the Hub have equal access to information and are allowed to vote on all the different aspects of the business.

The Hub Bicycle Co-op makes efforts to conduct green business and to improve the sustainability of the environment. To reduce waste and pollution, they recycle a wide range of products and encourage others to do the same. Some of the green practices they implement are:

- The Hub recycles tires and tubes after repairs and with any purchase, The Hub will take tires and tubes. Residents just need to stop by their shops during open business hours and drop them there.

- The Hub uses post-consumer, recycled paper products

- The Hub separates metal and takes it to the scrap yard.

- The Hub separates and recycles paper and plastic trash.

- The Hub uses and offers various types of biodegradable grease and plant-based chain lubricants.

- Most of Hub's employees and staff ride bikes every day throughout the year, whether it is for work, traveling around the city, or just to have fun.

