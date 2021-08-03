New Attractions in Mall of America, Minnesota

Heidi Fin/Unsplash

ST.PAUL, MN -Since its inception in 1992, Mall of America has transformed the retail experience for more than tens of millions of annual visitors. Mall of America has more than 520 stores, 50 restaurants, a theme park, an aquarium and will proceed to add more fashionable shops, exciting entertainment options, eateries, and major events. Here are some exciting upgrades you need to know!

M&M'S Mall of America

M&M's has opened a new 24,000-square-foot store in the Mall of America. In terms of design, events, and goods, Minnesota M&M's shops pay homage to its culture through their products and activities. Guests will have many chances to express themselves, from virtually changing into one of the brand's 6 iconic characters at Mirror to expressing themselves through sounds and movement at Sweet Moves. After reaching the top of the store, guests will be treated to a celebration inspired by the surroundings.

Opening Hours:

Sun: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Mon - Thu: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Fri - Sat: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Visit their official website for detailed information.

Nickelodeon Universe New Highlight

Nickelodeon Universe, MOA's indoor theme park, is home to 27 attractions and counting. This year's highlights include:

A new indoor zip line ride.

A nightly light display.

A Bubble Guppies Guppy Bubbler.

The Paw Patrol attraction, which opened in the autumn of 2018, recreates the animated world of the immensely famous TV series. FlyOver America, located next to Nickelodeon Universe, mimics a flight over national sites. You'll feel like you're flying when you sit in the chairs that move and swing. Wind, mist, and smells augment the visuals on the screen in this immersive experience. There are two 5D Extreme Attractions at Universal Studios Florida: a thrilling mining ride and an aquatic adventure with ancient creatures.

Opening Hours:

Sun: 11am - 7pm

Mon - Sat: 10am - 9.30pm

Visit their official website at for detailed information.

Sea Life at Mall of America

Located in Bloomington, Minnesota, Sea Life at the Mall of America is a public aquarium. Seahorses and sea turtles are among the hundreds of aquatic species that live in the 1.3-million-gallon aquarium. There are eleven exhibits in all. Four freshwater and saltwater animal sections are housed in a 300-foot transparent glass tube. Get to know the new ambassadors on the Rain Forest Ranger stage, such as the ball python, the blue-tongued skinks, scorpions, and more.

Opening Hours:

Sun- Thu: 11am - 6pm

Fri - Sat: 10am - 8pm

Visit their official website for detailed information.

