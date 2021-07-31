Perspectives Inc. receives the 2021 Human Rights Award by St. Louis Park

Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN - Perspectives Inc. has been selected to receive the city's 2021 Human Rights Award. It has been chosen for its outstanding contributions to addressing and resolving issues such as drug addiction, homelessness, limited access to public services, mental health issues, child malnutrition, and poverty in St. Louis Park.

Social issues and discrimination cannot be solved by one person or one policy alone. In order to move toward a healthy society, it takes accumulated efforts to strong and caring neighborhoods, and solid policies as a fundamental.

St. Louis Park has been endorsing the human rights movement so dearly. The yearly Human Rights Award is one of the proofs of its endorsement. As the recipient of the 2021 Human Rights Award, Perspectives Inc. has 6 recognized programs helping them, and the people of St. Louis Park to reach this point.

The Human Rights Award honors individuals, groups, organizations, or businesses that have made a significant contribution to fostering greater understanding and cooperation among people from diverse backgrounds in St. Louis Park.

St. Louis Park's Human Rights Commission has 4 points they want to highlight. They want the people to be able to tolerate and respect each other, share insights and knowledge for those who are not aware of them, get involved hands-on in multicultural activities, and be able to talk and listen to people from different cultural backgrounds.

Perspectives is focusing on mothers, children, and families who are homeless but not limited to those. Their programs are Substance Use Treatment, Mental Health, Kids Connection, Early Childhood Development, Cargill Kids Cafe, and Supportive Housing. To learn more about Perspectives, please visit www.perspectives-family.org.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.