The City of Bloomington: How to stay safe during hot summer days

Chris Ried /Unsplash

BLOOMINGTON, MN - In the following few days, temperatures are expected to reach the 90s degrees F. In order to help you keep cool and safe this summer, the Minnesota Department of Health has put together some helpful ideas.

In the situation that you have air conditioning, there are two suggestions that you can apply,

Increase the temperature setting on your air conditioner to a more comfortable level. This will aid in the prevention of power outages.

Consider keeping an eye on your neighbors to ensure that they are safe.

If you have no air conditioner,

Please refresh your bath with cool water and soak in it.

Visit public venues such as shopping centers or air-conditioned libraries.

Suggestions for extreme heat,

1. Stay moisturized

Drink plenty of fluids, particularly water, all day long.

Do not wait for you to be thirsty for fluids.

Avoid alcohol consumption.

Avoid heavy sugar and caffeine drinks.

Avoid very cold drinks — stomach pains may trigger them.

2. Stay cool

If your home is hot, visit air-conditioned venues (e.g. malls, libraries).

Don't use an electric fan to cool yourself up to the upper 90s or greater temperatures - heat stress can actually be increased by blowing air into your body higher than your body temperature.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Avoid outside practice during the hottest hours of the day (usually between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.).

Take a cool bath or shower.



3. Stay updated

Listen daily to the local weather news and adapt activities to keep the heat safe.

Know the symptoms of heat-related diseases; be prepared for safety and first aid

Get information on health and safety from your local public health agency.

For further information related to the temperatures and the tips please visit the website of Bloomington Government or visit social media such as Twitter and Facebook.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.