The City of Minneapolis presents Black OM: A Wellness Art Conference on September 2

The Black OM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The City of Minneapolis' Division of Race and Equity is sponsoring this forthcoming event, Black OM: A Wellness Art Conference, as part of the Capacity Building Institute. The audience will participate in discussions regarding critical struggles associated with stress and trauma.

Through the event, participants will learn how to incorporate writing strategies (such as journaling, poetry, and positive affirmations) into their daily routines as a means of coping with pain, stress, and anxiety.

The dates and times for this event are as follows:

Thursday, September 2, 2021, 10:00 PM – Friday, September 3, 2021, 4:00 AM +07

The audience will also practice yoga, engage in forms of afro-futurism painting and dance, and then engage in a breathing meditation technique designed to cleanse the body of toxic energy and replenish it with rejuvenated breath.

The Black Om is a health art conference that brings together psychotherapists, healers, and artists in the name of body healing. The goal is for the audience to grasp the concept of wellness as both an art form and a practice. The audience will participate in discussions regarding critical struggles associated with stress and trauma.

The Black Om was created in the aftermath of George Floyd's assassination. As activists, organizers, healers, artists, and community members came together to challenge white supremacist systems, the founder's goal for this conference was reaffirmed.

However, once the marching and organizing were accomplished and the energy used to raise awareness of the issue was depleted, the project's founder was wondering what happened to these folks: Which of the following are some of the possible unresolved and uncontrolled mental health issues?

This conference is for everyone who believes that mental health is a real crisis or that therapy is a taboo subject, as well as anyone who disagrees. They will provide an opportunity for Black people (and people of color) to learn about mental and physical health protection.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.