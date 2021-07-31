Westwood Hills Nature Center's 40th-anniversary celebration will take place on September 26

Trent Yarnell/Unsplash

MINNETONKA, MN - This September, the Westwood Hills Nature Center welcomes you to celebrate its 40th Anniversary. Live animal demonstrations, puppet plays, facility tours, and live music are all included in the event.

The 40th-anniversary celebration will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. Parking and entrance are both complimentary. Create your own narrative as you trek through the preserve, gaining a rare glimpse of nature in the city.

There are numerous additional wonderful reasons to celebrate the Westwood Hills Nature Center's 40th year of environmental education. Some of these actions, however, are not permitted in order to protect Westwood's natural habitat:

• Bringing Dogs and other household pets

• Gathering or picking any plant or animal, including wildflowers, without permission.

• Feeding the wildlife

• Bringing Beverages containing alcohol

• Riding a bicycle on trails; releasing or relocating any wild animals.

In the 160-acre Westwood Hills Nature Center, you'll find a mix of marshes, forests, and a restored prairie. The preserve is lovely at all times of the year and serves as a haven for a variety of creatures, including deer, turtles, fox, mink, and owls, among others.

The naturalists at Westwood Hills Nature Center run events and activities all year to help visitors understand and appreciate our natural world. Learn more about the center's current programs, camps, and events.

Please contact the Westwood Hills Nature Center office at 952-924-2500 if you have any questions about the celebration's events or visit the center's website at www.stlouispark.org/whnc for more information.

