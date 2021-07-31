Police Department of St. Louis Park Shares Tips for Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention

P.Thomas/flickr

ST.LOUIS PARK, MN – Catalytic converters are precious items since they can mill, then be processed as metal. They become thieves' targets, to be sold to a third party out of state. It is hard to identify and track them back to a specific vehicle. It only takes thieves 90 seconds to steal them. To avoid yours get stolen, check out these tips shared by St. Louis' Police Department.

First, it’s better to park the vehicle inside a locked garage. If you can’t, a well-lit area and near a building entrance will be another option. Next, re-setting vehicle alarm to detect vibration as a stimulus for producing sound. Do quickly call 911 when you see any suspicious thing. It’s helpful for police officers to come in right time as thieves’ catchers.

You are recommended to consult with an auto repair facility to engrave your license plate number onto the casing of the vehicle’s catalytic converter. It’s beneficial to track back when thieves do their crime. Before doing these tips, make sure to not defect the vehicle’s warranty information.

Here are repair shops that facilitate the service:

1. D&D Auto, 8801 Minnetonka Blvd.

2. The Phoenix, 3715 Oregon Ave. S.

3. Automotive Service Co., 5708 W. 35th St.

There is anti-theft equipment such as catalytic converter cages, clamps, and or cables to prevent theft that you can easily get even online.

Additionally, you can make a catalytic converter by yourself. Prepare high-temperature (1,200 – 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit) automotive exhaust paint or a quality handheld electric engraver. Make sure it’s suitable for etching metal, as well as a safe way to access this item from under your vehicle.

Another shortcut would be by replacing the catalytic converter. However, this will be expensive. So, these tips can help you in another way.

