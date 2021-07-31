National Night Out is closing in!

DESIGNECOLOGIST/Unsplash

ST.LOUIS PARK, MN - It's less than a week until National Night Out! On Tuesday, August 3, join the city of St. Louis Park in commemorating this annual major event.

National Night Out provides an inclusive space for the community to be able to have a close and casual contact with the public service departments. It allows such a thing to happen because the people can invite any department of their choice to join their party Police, fire, and public safety departments will make every effort to attend as many invitations as possible between 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There are several points you need to consider when hosting a party. One of the most important is not to play loud music. Be considerate of those living beside your house.

Here are some additional helpful hints for making your party more vibrant:

1. Plan your activities to include everyone, from kids to adults. It is not fun being left out in a party.

2. Prepare games and entertainments for kids. Let the kids have fun with their friends.

3. Arrange your logistics beforehand. It wouldn't be fun to be out of utensils during a party.

4. Have wholesome meals with the guests. BBQ and potluck are effective as a get-together meal.

5. Invite your neighbors, friends, or anyone you want. Personal invitation will make it sound personal and loving.

6. Clean up your venue before and after the party. It might not be as fun as having a party, but it keeps you clean and healthy.

St. Louis Park has been participating in National Night Out every year because the project helps them to reach their goal. It helps the city to raise crime prevention awareness, strengthen the bond between the police department and local community, and send a warning to criminals because their neighborhoods are organized and repellant to any criminal activities.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.