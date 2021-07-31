Minnesota Department of Natural Resources: Tips for taking care of new trees

Free-Photos/Pixabay

MINNESOTA, MN—Urban areas can be difficult for trees to thrive in. As a result, newly planted trees require specific attention to ensure their health and growth to maturity. Mulching and watering your trees is a simple approach to care for them.

Here are three tips for you to take good care of your new trees:

Make sure you water your tree

For the first three to five years after the ground has thawed, newly planted trees require 15-25 gallons of water once a week. If it has rained more than an inch in a week, you can forego watering. Weekly watering may sound costly, but it is less than the cost of a cup of coffee.

Mulch your tree's roots

Mulch that covers the roots of a tree has a lot of beneficial properties. In the summer, it keeps the roots cool and wet. It keeps tree roots warm during the cold. Mulch enriches the soil with nutrients and organic materials and minimizes weed competition. Mulch also protects the trunk of a tree from weed whips and lawnmowers.

Your tree should be pruned

Pruning trees when they are young is the greatest technique because it allows them to build strong branch connections and a strong structural structure, which reduces the amount of damage a tree absorbs during storms. Proper pruning techniques lessen the time required for a pruning wound to heal and decrease the probability of a tree developing rot. Consider hiring a qualified arborist to prune your trees on your behalf.

If you're not sure where to begin, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a comprehensive how-to guide on its website.

