Red Balloon Bookshop to host Saint Paul's local reading events

SAINT PAUL, MN - For almost 35 years, Red Balloon Bookshop has helped children, teens, and adults in the Twin Cities discover excellent books and writers. Red Balloon is an independent, woman-owned children's bookshop offering a broad range of books, toys, and presents for all ages.

To achieve their mission of "dedicated to serving our community with books, gifts, and events that inspire, inform and entertain, helping children of all ages and adults", Red Balloon Bookshop is preparing these upcoming events.

Benjamin Klas, EVERYTHING TOGETHER - Virtual Launch Party!

At this event, Red Balloon Bookshop will host a virtual launch party for Everything Together, the newest episode in the Second Dad Summer series. They will invite St. Paul author Benjamin Klas to tell everything about his new book and, if time permits, He will also accept questions from the audience. Get your tickets here!

Event Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 - 6:30 pm

Paws On Grand

Every year, the residents of the neighborhood gather to celebrate their beloved animal companions. Paws on Grand returns coming Sunday, and Grand Avenue is going to the dogs. Bring your dog (or cat) to the shop for goodies and a button for you and your human(s) (while supplies last). There will be a representative from Ruff Start Rescue who may bring a couple of adoptable dogs with them on the patio.

Event Date: Sunday, August 8, 2021 - 10:00am to 2:00pm

Red Balloon Storybook Theatre: A VISITOR FOR BEAR

Red Balloon Storybook Theater is returning for its second show, Bonny Becker's A Bear Visitor! All of this will take place in the Red Balloon Theatre's parking lot, which has been designated as a theater-only area. Bring a blanket or towel for your family to sit on and set a separate space for your group to assist with social distance.

Registration is not necessary. However, space may be restricted (allowing for some distancing). Visit the website for further details.





