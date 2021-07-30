Three Not-To-Be-Missed August Events at The Cedar Cultural Center

Vidar Nordli-Mathisen/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis is well-known for showcasing unique voices from around the world, from global legends to emerging young bands. As July draws to a close, here are some August performances to consider.

1. THE ARCADIAN WILD with special guest

When it comes to music, The Arcadian Wild is fearless in exploring the boundaries between genres. Combining the traditional with the modern, the band has created a distinctive acoustic sound that is cohesive and varied. Their performance will be showcased on the 3rd of August, 2021.

Gate Opening: 6:30 pm CT

Show: 7:30 pm CT

Ticket Price: Advance: $15, On the Spot: $18

2. SHAMARR ALLEN with Special Guest

Shamarr Allen is the main singer and trumpeter for his band, "Shamar Allen & The Underdawgs." Among others, Allen has worked with Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galatic, Harrick Connick Jr., and Lenny Kravitz. He has been renowned as an extraordinary performer at festivals and venues all around the globe and had surpassed musical borders with his dazzling and one-of-a-kind sound, look, and exceptional skills. He will be performed at The Cedar on Saturday, the 7th of August, 2021.

Gate Opening: 7:00 pm CDT

Show: 8:00 pm CDT

Ticket Price: Advance: $15, On the Spot: $18

3. DANIEL RODRIGUEZ with Special Guest

Colorado singer-songwriter Daniel Rodriguez is going for his acoustic guitar to accompany his lyrical, pensive folk tunes with distinctive melodic hooks. Over the last decade, Rodriguez has been a member and leading composer for the transcendental folk band Elephant Revival. To watch his performance, make sure you come on Thursday, the 19th of August, 2021.

Gate Opening: 6:30 pm CDT

Show: 7:30 pm CDT

Ticket Price: Advance: $18, On the Spot: $20

The Cedar is one of Minneapolis' most vibrant areas for live music and is home to the country's most extensive Somali diaspora. Located in the center of Cedar-Riverside, this neighborhood contributes significantly to the vitality and variety of the Twin Cities cultural scene.

