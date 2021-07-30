'Your time to shine', sign up for the Plymouth Sings auditions

Matt Botsford/Unsplash

PLYMOUTH, MN — Plymouth Sings, an official event of Minnesota Sings, is a city-to-city amateur vocal competition. The competition will be held in two age divisions, "13-20" and "21 and over".

The auditions will be held from Monday and Tuesday, August 2-3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd. To schedule an audition, please call 763-509-5200.

Contestants Eligibility:

Contestants must be between the ages of 13 and 20, or 21 and over, during the dates of the Plymouth Sings final on August 11, 2021, and Minnesota Sings final on October 16 and 17, 2021. Age requirements will be confirmed by the use of a birth certificate, passport, driver's license, or state-issued identification.

Contestants must reside in Plymouth.

Individual participants are eligible.

No extra singers or instruments are permitted.

This is an amateur competition. If you earn more than 25 percent of your income from singing in 2020, you will be considered a professional and will be ineligible to compete.

After winning first place at Minnesota Sings, a participant is ineligible to compete again.

Song and Music Rules:

Each contestant must submit a CD with the backing track to which they are singing. They may use one that is commercially available or record their own. Background singers and harmonies may be included on the CD.

The total duration of the song cannot exceed five minutes.

Lyrics must be free of profanity.

The song and its lyrics must be committed to memory (no video screen will be used).

While there is no dress code, contestants should try to impress the judges and audience. Some candidates wear gowns, while others wear suits. It's totally up to you to convey your overall performance.

Plymouth Sings' Finals Stage will take place at the Hilde Performance Center on August 11, 2021. Minnesota Sings finals will take place on October 16 and 17, 2021, at the Courtyard Marriott in Woodbury, Minnesota. Contestants must be available for all of the dates stated.

If you have any questions about auditions or the event, please contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 763-509-5200 or recreation@plymouthmn.gov.

