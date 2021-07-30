Ruffed grouse numbers in Minnesota are down from last year

Chris J Walker/Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN – Minnesota's ruffed grouse spring population counts are lower than last year, as expected during the species' 10-year decline phase – a pattern that has been observed for 72 years. Although the cycle's peaks range from eight to eleven years apart, the most recent peak occurred in 2017.

Male ruffed grouse populations are counted by counting the number of drumming males heard along established routes throughout the state's forested regions. Drumming is a low sound made by males as they rapidly beat their wings with increasing frequency to announce the location of their territory. Additionally, drumming displays attract females that are ready to nest.

Spring drumming counts are a critical indicator of the breeding population of ruffed grouse. The amount of birds present during the fall hunting season is also dependent on spring and summer nesting success and chick survival.

If juvenile bird production is declining throughout the summer months, hunters may encounter fewer birds than expected based on spring drumming male counts. On the other hand, when juvenile production is increasing, hunters may encounter more birds than anticipated in the fall.

The statewide survey results for ruffed grouse in 2021 indicated an average of 1.3 drums per stop. The most recent high was 2.1 drums per stop in 2017. Counts are normally around 0.8 drums per stop at the low point of the cycles.

Drum counts per stop were 1.4 in the northeast survey zone, 1.1 in the northwest, 0.8 in the central hardwoods, and 0.9 in the southeast survey region.

The ruffed grouse hunting season in Minnesota starts on Saturday, Sept. 18. On the DNR's grouse hunting page, you may find additional information regarding ruffed grouse hunting and sampling, as well as the grouse survey report.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.