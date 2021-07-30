The Plymouth Police Department provides volunteer and learning opportunities as a reserve officer and a police explorer

Plymouth Police, MN/Twitter

PLYMOUTH, MN – The Plymouth Police Department offers chances for anyone interested in learning more about public safety in Plymouth through programs of the Plymouth Police Reserves and the Plymouth Police Explorers.

Volunteering in the Police Reserves provides an opportunity to develop new skills and be active in the community. For anyone interested in learning more about a career in law enforcement, the Plymouth Police Explorers provide an in-depth look at policing for people ages 14-20.

“These programs are a great option for residents interested in learning more about public safety and assisting community members,” Plymouth Public Safety Director Erik Fadden said. “It’s also a wonderful way to get to know the city while making a difference.”

Additionally, residents can gain an in-depth understanding of police and fire operations through the Public Safety Citizens Academy. More information will be available later this summer at plymouthmn.gov.

The Plymouth Police Reserves supplement the work of sworn officers by performing a variety of duties as uniformed volunteers, including the following:

Providing security and traffic direction at events in Plymouth and neighboring communities

Assisting patrol officers with transports, bookings, and service-related calls

Assisting police officers during scenario-based training by acting as role players

Assisting with traffic accidents, crowd management, weather-related emergencies, and significant crime scenes

Age 21 or older pass a background check and attend one monthly meeting every month to be a reserve officer (which counts toward volunteer hours). The Reserves of the Plymouth Police Department represent a diverse range of cultural and professional backgrounds. Applicants must be qualified. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/reserves.

The Plymouth Police Explorers program is open to anyone aged 14 to 20 who is interested in a career in law enforcement. Throughout the school year, Plymouth police officers teach Explorers how to respond to and handle various police-related occurrences. Participants learn about various aspects of police work.

Individuals interested in the Explorer program may apply at any time during the year, though new explorers typically begin in September. It is necessary to maintain a consistent attendance record. Tuesday meetings take place from 6:30 to 9p.m. at the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

“Becoming a Police Explorer can be invaluable for those looking for a career in law enforcement,” Fadden said. “Many of the women and men of the Plymouth Police Department began their careers in an Explorer program.”

Plymouth Police Reserves and Plymouth Police Explorer applications are available online at plymouthmn.gov/explorers or in-person at the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. To apply through email, send the application to volunteer@plymouthmn.gov.

