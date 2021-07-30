Plymouth Firefighters Assist with the Birth of a Baby Girl at a Resident's Home

Fé Ngô/Unsplash

PLYMOUTH, MN — On July 22, Chief G. Edward Bradley is pleased to report that members of the Plymouth Fire Department assisted in the birth of a baby girl on Thursday morning at a resident's house.

The Plymouth Fire Department got a 911 call at approximately 5 a.m. regarding a woman in labor at her Park Road residence.

Plymouth Fire Engine 7 and Brewster Ambulance A-2, both from the North Plymouth Fire Station, arrived on location within three minutes after getting the call. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a woman in active labor.

A sterile environment is immediately established by Lt. John Joyce of Plymouth Fire, firefighters James Brown and Dan Lovendale of Plymouth Fire, Brewster Paramedics Emily Abraham and Brent Stephens of Brewster Paramedics, they also began delivering aid. Along with it, firefighters and paramedics assisted in the delivery of the newborn girl.

Luna Willow was born healthy and weighing 8 pounds, 11 ounces, to parents Ashley Brown and Able Parker. Following the delivery, Brewster Ambulance brought Baby Luna and her mother to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

“Within minutes, our responding firefighters and paramedics could render aid and assist the mother in labor,” Chief Bradley explained. “I’m pleased to report that thanks to their knowledge, training, and quick response, these firefighters were able to ensure a safe delivery and that the mother and baby are both healthy and doing well.”

