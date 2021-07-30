Fill out an application for the Water Efficiency Rebate Program to save money and resources

Plymouth, MN

PLYMOUTH, MN – The City of Plymouth Water Efficiency Rebate Program is currently open for applications. Property owners who replace inefficient toilets, irrigation systems, and washing machines with WaterSense® or Energy Star® certified models are eligible for rebates.

The program is partially supported by a grant from the Metropolitan Council to minimize municipal water use in residential and commercial premises throughout the city. Items eligible for rebates must be installed inside the City of Plymouth. All property owners who are municipal water consumers are eligible.

Rebates of up to 75% of the purchase price are available on the following items:

• $50 for WaterSense® toilets

• $100 for Energy Star® washing machines

• $200 for residential WaterSense® irrigation controllers or $500 for commercial or multi-family controllers

• $15 for WaterSense® sprinkler head replacements up to $500 (minimum 10 sprinkler heads)

Property owners should check for the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) and Department of Energy's (DOE) WaterSense® or Energy Star® certifications.

Rebate funds are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to qualified applicants until June 30, 2022, or until the funds run out, whichever occurs first.

To qualify for a reimbursement, devices must have been acquired after March 1, 2020. Payment will be made following completion of work and submission of a payment request form, which must be accompanied by all original receipts for expenses. Rebates are available solely for equipment prices; labor charges are not included.

To encourage water conservation and more effective use of drinking water, the City of Plymouth pays refunds to homeowners and commercial property owners. Plymouth's water supply is plentiful, but not inexhaustible.

Water use can increase significantly between February and August, from approximately 150 million gallons per month to more than 400 million gallons per month (largely due to lawn watering). By substituting approved appliances and equipment for inefficient devices, you'll improve water efficiency, preserve water, and lower utility bills.

For additional information or to apply, please visit plymouthmn.gov/waterrebate.

