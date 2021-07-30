Feed My Starving Children's Mission to End Hunger

Ben White/Unsplash

COON RAPIDS, MN - Starvation is still responsible for almost half of all fatalities among children's deaths. According to the World Health Organization, at least 6,200 children die every day due to malnutrition-related conditions.

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian non-profit organization that strives to make every kid complete in health and soul. FMSC believes that hope begins with food and collaborates with food distribution partners who remain with communities for the long haul, enabling them to transition from relief to development.

FMSC meals were made by food science and nutrition experts to meet children's nutritional requirements and help them avoid malnutrition-related issues. Children's dietary needs enable them to grow, thrive, and develop to their full potential. Since its inception in 1987, Feed My Starving Children has provided hope in the name of God via nourishing MannaPack meals to millions of people in need worldwide.

Feed My Starving Children upholds consistent beliefs that include feeding children, feeding spirits, and empowering communities. To accomplish this effectively, they need to invest continuously in diversity and inclusion. With solid beliefs, all of God's children bear His image, whether they consume FMSC meals, distribute them, fund them, or work to make them possible. They believe that God commands humans to love their neighbors, which they define as accepting, honoring, and empowering each individual.

FMSC acknowledges that its work is profoundly personal for its volunteers, funders, food delivery partners, and meal beneficiaries. "We aim to reach everyone until EVERYONE is fed." one in all the organization's primary missions, since nobody deserves to be hungry.

