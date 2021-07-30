Minnetonka's restrictions on lawn watering during drought

Markus Spiske/Unsplash

MINNETONKA, MN - Since June 17, the drought situation hasn't been progressing well. In fact, it is getting dire according to the forecast report in Upper Midwest. The risk of wildfire and water supply concerns are also getting higher since the condition worsened. With this in mind, Minnetonka's government is asking the people to conserve water usage, especially for outdoor activities.

While it is a widely known fact that the earth consists of 70 percent water, only a small amount of it is freshwater. Conserving freshwater becomes crucial for our lives, especially in a drought.

The government of Minnetonka is asking the people to conserve water usage in lawn watering. There are five points highlighted by the government. Let's take a look at the list below.

Watering between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited.

Houses with odd-numbered addresses can only water on odd-numbered days, and houses with even-numbered addresses can only water on even-numbered days.

You can use your private water sources and wells anytime. Moreover, it must be registered and have a sign in your yard. Call 952-988-8400 to register your wells and private water sources.

You can still water new sod, seed, or shrubbery outside the restricted time, and with a permit. However, watering new sod, seed, or shrubbery by a hand-held hose is allowed anytime. Call 952-988-8400 to get the permit.

Penalties will be imposed if you violate the restrictions.

It is strictly advised to follow the guidelines above during the drought situation. If you need help to repair your irrigation system, you can check here for Minnetonka's water efficiency rebate program.

