St. Louis Park Minnesota: Resources available to prevent disconnections of power and gas

Wilson Vitorino/Pexels

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN - On 2 August 2021, Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy are able to resume power and gas disconnections for outstanding customers. Since spring 2020, the services have been barred from disconnecting residential consumers. Customers who are long enough to cause a disconnection would have received an initial notice in May, with disconnection notifications sent in early June.

If you are at risk of being disconnected, you can ask for help through the Energy Assistance Program. Customers or residents who have applied and still waiting for the process to go through, do not have to worry about their energy status. It has been decided that all pending or approved energy assistance applications will not be suspended until April 30, 2022.

The income criteria have been raised, and the application deadline has been extended until September. Both renters and homeowners can receive assistance.

Residents of St. Louis Park can view the Hennepin County Community Action Partnership income qualifying standards (CAP-HC). Request or download a request online or have a request sent by (952.930.3541).

For help with this application, you can contact CAP-HC or watch the Minnesota Ministry of Commerce Energy Assistance Application Tutorial. CAP-HC also operates a St. Louis Park office at 8800 Hwy. 7.

Overdue customers may also call their service provider and ask for an arrangement to pay what they owe. You will not be disconnected or charged if you form a payment plan with the service company and stay up to date by 30 April 2022.

Additional tools are available to renters via RentHelpMN to aid rentals and service charges. If you or someone you know doesn't have air conditioning at home, use the cooling center's map of Hennepin County to identify public spaces in the entire country.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.