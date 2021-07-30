St. Louis Park Minnesota: The Life Scholarship Fund for Susan Schneck Arts

Sarah Brown/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN - The Arts for Life Scholarship program is based on the premise that everyone is born with a creative spirit and that arts education should be affordable and accessible to everyone. We are well aware that when you invest in innovation, the entire community benefits from your efforts.

Quarterly scholarships are offered to St. Louis Park residents who demonstrate financial need and who wish to better their lives through participation in a creative activity. It is possible to receive financial assistance for private music lessons, art class enrollment fees and materials, and other arts activities that foster creativity.

This is the deadline of the applications:

- March 5, 2021

- June 5, 2021

- September 5, 2021

- December 5, 2021

About Susan Schneck

Susan Schneck has been an enthusiast for the arts her entire life, and she is the co-founder of both the Friends of the Arts and the Arts for Life Scholarship program. She has served Friends of the Arts in several capacities over the years, including board member, president, and interim executive director. Her efforts to the community were recognized by the St. Louis Park City Council in 2014, and she was given a certificate of appreciation.

In 2017, Friends of the Arts reaffirmed the program's objective and renamed the fund the Susan Schneck Arts for Life Scholarship Fund in honor of Susan Schneck's dedication to making the arts affordable and accessible to everyone.

Over the course of her life, Susan has personally experienced and witnessed the transformational and therapeutic power of the arts, and she is a firm believer that financial constraints should not stand in the way of personal and professional growth and development. She developed the Arts for Life Scholarship Fund with her conviction and tenacity, as well as the assistance of other arts advocates in St. Louis Park, and Friends of the Arts is happy to have her name and legacy associated with the fund.

Individuals and local foundations who believe that the arts are crucial for all people contribute to the funding of scholarships. Make a donation to this cause today to show your support. Please see https://www.slpfota.org/artsforlife for further information.

