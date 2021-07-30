City of Minneapolis: Seed Grants for renewable energy projects are available

Joshua Lanzarini/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - In order to promote clean energy initiatives that spur community development in Minnesota, the Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) are seeking to provide Seed Grants to qualified applicants.

Depending on the project, work may begin as early as December 2021 and must be completed by January 6, 2023.

Seed funds from CERTs can be used for labor, as well as for minor materials and supplies. They are unable to purchase equipment.

The key goals of this funding are as follows:

Encourage the development of community-based renewable energy projects in each CERT region of Minnesota. In addition to energy efficiency and conservation initiatives, clean energy projects might include projects including renewable energy sources, electric vehicle-related projects, and energy storage. Projects that are very visible in their community and that can be reproduced by others are encouraged. Provide an opportunity for community education about renewable energy and the numerous benefits it has to provide.

Each region has its own pool of cash, with each region receiving $20,000 in total. The funding allocations for each regional CERT Steering Committee will be determined by the committee in charge of that region. The seven CERT regions of Minnesota are seen on the map above.

In terms of amounts, these are considered to be seed awards. Historically, funding has been provided for projects in the range of $2,000 to $5,000 per project. In most cases, there are more requests than there is money available. The Minnesota Department of Commerce's Division of Energy Resources is providing funding for these projects, which will be implemented over the next several years.

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, to be considered.

For further detailed information related to the eligibility, contractual terms, materials, and submission information, the timeline, review process, and review criteria please visit CERTs's website.

