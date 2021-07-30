Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs: Resources for hearing loss

Polina Zimmerman/Pexels

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Veterans Health Statistics published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 37 percent of Veterans report having significant hearing loss. If you are a Veteran who suffers from hearing loss, there are numerous strategies to improve communication.

You can increase your access to your surroundings by utilizing a number of communication tactics, assistive technologies, and accommodations. The majority of persons who have hearing loss employ a combination of tools, including the following:

1. Utilizing hearing aids in conjunction with assistive listening devices to reduce background noise, which makes it easier to focus on the speaker.

2. Utilizing speech-to-text applications can aid in listening during brief, casual encounters.

3. Requesting live captioning for meetings, events, conferences, doctor's appointments, performances, and court appearances, among other things. Captioners employ a stenotype machine, a laptop computer, and software to convert speech to text in real-time captioning (or CART). The text can be viewed on a computer monitor or tablet, projected onto a screen, or used as subtitles in conjunction with a video presentation. A person who is deaf or hard of hearing can then read the captions.

4. Submitting requests for captioning devices in movie theatres or attending open-captioned films. To learn more about what your local theatre has to offer and to seek access, contact them.

The Telephone Equipment Distribution (TED) Program provides telephones that are amplified and captioned, as well as interconnection devices and other equipment that make phone use easier.

If you have an amplified or captioned phone and continue to have problems using it, connecting devices may improve the clarity of phone calls. Other adaptive phone gadgets are available if you have a speech handicap or mobility limits that make using the phone difficult.

Additionally, TED personnel can assist you in applying for more affordable phone or internet service.

For further information, you can visit this link.

Voice or preferred relay service: 800-657-3663

Videophone: 651-964-1514

Email: dhs.dhhsd@state.mn.us

Web: mn.gov/deaf-hard-of-hearing

