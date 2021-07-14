Animal Services Officers wanted at Saint Paul Animal Control Center

Markus Winkler/Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN — Saint Paul Animal Control Center, or SPAC, is looking for full-time Animal Services Officers to staff shelter and field operations utilizing education, investigations, and enforcement to find sustainable outcomes for animals, owners, and community members.

**General Duties**

- Performs advanced work with the SPAC to enforce animal and pest control ordinances

- Investigates complicated or high profile complaints

- Patrols and inspects sites to determine compliance with Saint Paul legislative codes dealing with animals

- Performs technical and administrative work in conducting and monitoring the animal and pest control programs

- Issues citations, order of corrective actions, or progressive enforcement actions for non-compliance

- Completes most complex inspections; prepares reports, documents, and forms related to inspections, investigations, compliance, and research

- Coordinates, plans, leads, and ensures efficient, cost-effective, equitable, and customer-focused animal control services in all parts of the city

- Performs related duties and responsibilities as required

**Requirements**

To qualify, one of the following must be met:

- Five years of experience working as an animal control officer, experience include leading team activities, providing animal welfare and control, conducting investigations and enforcing regulations

- Four years of experience performing as an animal control officer, experience include leading team activities, providing animal welfare and control, conducting investigations and enforcing regulations; and one year of education in veterinary technology, animal science, biology, criminal justice or similar field

Additional requirements include:

- Must possess a valid Minnesota Class D Driver's License or equivalent out-of-state driver's license

- Must possess or obtain an advanced Animal Control Officer/Animal Services Certification within one year of hire

- Must obtain and maintain authorization from the SPAC veterinarian of record to euthanize animals within three months of appointment

Interested applicants should submit before July 28, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

