Child Tax Credit: What you need to know

Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN — Starting from July 15, 2021, eligible American families with children will receive Child Tax Credit monthly payments as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.

For every family, there is an increase from $2,000 to $3,000 per child for children over the age of six and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six and raised the age limit from 16 to 17.

**Eligibility**

Under the Child Tax Credit, you will be eligible to receive the credit if you have children younger than 18 and even if you make little or no money. Parents earning up to $150,000 a year, single parents earning up to $112,500 a year, and other single filers earning up to $75,000 a year are likely eligible for the full benefit.

The amount of credit granted for each child under the age of six is $3,600. Your family can receive $300 a month between July and December and the remaining $1,800 when you file your taxes next year.

For each child between the ages of six-17, the credit is $3,000: Your family can receive $250 a month between July and December and the remaining $1500 when you file your taxes next year.

Receiving the Child Tax Credit will not affect any public benefits you receive (SNAP, MFIP, etc.), your immigration status, or your ability to get a green card.

**Getting the Child Tax Credit**

If you have filed tax returns for 2019 or 2020 or signed up to receive a stimulus check in 2020, the IRS will automatically send you the monthly payments.

If you did not have to file your taxes this year or last year and did not register for Economic Impact Payments the previous year, you must sign up for the Child Tax Credit payments.

Go to ChildTaxCredit.gov and click on the “Non-Filer Sign-Up” link.

For more information, visit childtaxcredit.gov.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.