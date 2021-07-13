Help the Music Community During the Pandemic Through Twin Cities Music Community Trust Entertainment Industry Relief Fun

Egor Myznik/Unsplash

MINNESOTA - Conrad Sverkerson and his Co-worker James Baker and Myles Kennedy formed Twin Cities Music Community Trust. It was all started with a bike accident that occurred to Conrad, and no insurance can cover his medical bills. It soon becomes an awakening moment of how those who work behind-the-scenes in music and live entertainment. His two friendships jumped in to help to create the Twin Cities Music Community Trust of

This organization has a mission to "defraying medical and living expenses of those in the local music community in times of need." and it finally received its official 501(c)(3) non-profit status. Their mission soon broadened to cover support to those in need and education, workforce training, and opportunity for Minnesotans to participate in producing, performing, or acknowledging the arts.

In March 2020, The pandemic of Covid-19 was spreading all across the globe. The lockdown caused a comprehensive cancellation of group events caused an extreme impact on the music and event industry workforce and individuals who rely on gigs to pay their bills.

Responding to this situation, the organization immediately established an Emergency Relief Fund for beloved friends and neighbors highly impacted by this pandemic.

You can contribute by donating to the Twin Cities Music Community Trust Entertainment Industry Relief Fund for those who love this community or aim to sympathize with all these people from the music and event industry, as mentioned above. Donated funds will significantly impact people who have lost a gig due to COVID-19 and its effect on the industry.

Twin Cities music community receive an online donation through their online platform following process all the way to the payment page.