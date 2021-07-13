Hilde Performance Center, the iconic landmark of Plymouth

Plymouth, MN

PLYMOUTH – Hilde Performance Center is one of Plymouth's iconic landmarks.

Located at 3500 Plymouth Blvd., just behind Plymouth City Hall and adjacent to Life Time Fitness, the establishment was designed by the architects who created the Lake Harriet Band Shell in Minneapolis.

It is built after a $1 million donation by the former Mayor, Al Hilde and his wife, Jayne. The performance center features the acclaimed Minnesota Orchestra each summer and also hosts a wide variety of community events, like Kids Fest, Movies in the Park, and many more.

The 45-foot tall open-air facility allows excellent acoustics in an outdoor setting whilst flaunting the natural beauty of Plymouth's wetlands beyond the stage through a glass wall in the back of the bandshell. As big trees surround this park, the bandshell could barely be seen from the streets during summer.

Various amenities are available at Hilde Performance Center, including central entryway, amphitheater, secondary stage, portable restrooms, pond deck, concessions area, water fountain, outdoor musical instruments, paved trails, and, of course, open green space.

Hilde Park has several entrances that lead the visitor to the center of Hilde. the first gate is located On Plymouth Boulevard between Life Time Fitness and City Hall, on the north side of the City Hall parking lot, behind City Hall, and at the south end of the Life Time Fitness parking lot.

Upon attending any Hilde events, on-street parking in the City Center is the most feasible option. Some events allow you to park in the City Hall parking lot, though it is usually limited to reserved or handicapped parking.

