What you can do in Minneapolis to support community services and donations

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The City of Minneapolis is humbled and grateful for the outpouring of love and support for its community. If anyone has something to give – whether it's time, supplies, or money – the City will do its best to direct your generosity to the proper people. Here are some activities in Minneapolis that you may participate in to support community services and donations.

1) Simple things that helpful

Distribute resources, provide accurate information, volunteer, and donate. Access materials and information in a variety of languages. Housing, health, food, internet, schools and child care, older folks, immigrants and refugees, and other issues are covered.

Find out about Community Support Resources here.

2) Make your own face masks to donate to the mask drive on Mondays.

Every Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minneapolis residents can send homemade masks to their local fire station for Mask Drive Mondays. Thank you to everyone who has already donated 2,400 masks for the Memorial Day mask campaign, as well as 100 more child-sized masks. When dropping off your donation, keep at least 6 feet away from other people. The donated masks will be distributed throughout Minneapolis to citizens, organizations, and businesses in need, such as food shelves, congregate living facilities, small corner stores, and shelters.

More information on masks can be found here.

3) Donate to food banks

If you feel compelled to help your community by donating food, food shelves are the finest way to reach out to hungry individuals. And monetary donations are the most effective way to assist food banks. The monies go a lot further since they make their own purchases, it keeps food contributions from rotting, and it helps food shelves to buy specific things that are needed in the community.

Please keep in mind that Minneapolis Public Schools is currently unable to receive food contributions or supplies at its food distribution sites or schools.

4) Register to give or volunteer.

Fill out the form, and our teams will try to match your resources with people's needs. We will try our utmost to connect you with entities that are legitimate, safe, and acceptable. The City of Minneapolis, on the other hand, cannot vet all entities and accepts no accountability or obligation for them or the donor.

Register to give or volunteer here.

