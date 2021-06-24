Ramsey County is hiring a Temporary Maintenance & Operations Worker

Photo by Алексей Васильев from Pexels

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN — Ramsey County is hiring a Temporary Maintenance and Operations Worker 1 for their Parks and Recreation Department.

The Temporary Maintenance role is responsible perform maintenance duties, including cleaning, construction, and more. The term limit for this position is six months. The position will be compensated with a salary of around $22 - $27 per hour. The recruitment will close on July 8 at 4.30 PM Central.

The Operations Worker 1 role is responsible for maintenance, cleaning, reparation, and replacement, monitor facilities, and building service duties in the county and regional parks and recreational areas, golf courses, and ice arenas. They will also be assigned to any related responsibilities.

Candidates will need sufficient education likely to be obtained by attending high school. Two years of experience in related fields is preferred, including construction, manufacturing, warehouse, delivery, janitorial, and more.

An Associate’s degree may substitute one year of experience, and Bachelor’s may replace two. Candidates are required to have a driver’s license.

Criminal background checks are needed. Applicants are required not to make false statements or else be removed from employment.

Ramsey County is an equal opportunity employer. They will provide equal access without regard to race, color, creed, religion, age, sex, disability, marital status, sexual orientation or gender identity, public assistance, or national origin.

Ramsey County provides benefits to support employee’s health and well-being. The county will give benefits for the position based on employment status and union membership.

If the candidate is eligible, they may also receive comprehensive medical, dental, vision, prescription medications and life insurance.

