DHS accepting proposals to provide Childcare Assistance Program services

jarmoluk/Pixabay

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN — DHS is accepting proposals to provide services to homeless families in accessing the Childcare Assistance Program through its Economic Assistance and Employment Supports Division.

The Childcare Assistance Program (CCAP) is a program that helps families pay for child care so that the parents can go to work or school. It serves approximately 30,000 children from 15,000 families each month.

The eligible responders must meet all of the following criteria:

Non-profit organization or Tribal Government, and

Currently serving families experiencing homelessness with a child or children 12 years old and younger, and

Current grantee of the Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO), and receiving at least one of the following grant funds:

Emergency Services Program (ESP)

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

Homeless Youth Act (HYA)

Transitional Housing Program (THP)

Responders will be under a contract that spans 22 months, starting September 1, 2021, to June 30, 2023. The state may extend the contract up to a total of five years. All proposals will get through three phases before the final decision. The budget, budget narrative instruction, and required forms and statements need to be in the proposal.

Through the process, the responders are welcomed to ask questions regarding the request for proposal (RFP), which must be submitted via email or phone before 4.00 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Questions can be sent to:

Andrea Simonett

Andrea.simonett@state.mn.us

651-431-6327

Responses to questions will be posted on the Minnesota Department of Human Services grant opportunities website no later than 4:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The deadline for the proposal submission is Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 4.00 PM and must be sent to Barb Alt at barb.alt@state.mn.us. Late Proposals will not be considered and will be returned unopened to the submitting party. The state will not accept faxed or hardcopy-mailed proposals.

For more information, see https://mn.gov/dhs/assets/2021-rfp-024-7-22-CCAP-6-7_tcm1053-483991.docx.

