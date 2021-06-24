Saint Paul City and community partners celebrate the Midway Peace Park's Grand Openings

City of Saint Paul - Government/Facebook

ST. PAUL, MN — The City of St. Paul celebrated the grand opening of a brand-new park space at Midway Peace Park on June 15.

Midway Peace Park, located in the Midway Area, is the newest completed component of the City of Saint Paul's vision to create vibrant outdoor gathering spaces that strengthen community connections along the Green Line.

With this objective in mind, the park was designed with several spaces for connecting visitors, including an amphitheater, open green spaces for multiple purposes, and sitting benches to the shade of 70 newly plant trees. In addition, the amenities will be complemented by a play area, a walking loop, public art, and a basketball court.

The park's clean water projects will collect and filter 1.5 million gallons of runoff per year, preventing pollution from entering the Mississippi River.

After partnering with the Trust for Public Land to purchase the land for $3 million in 2016, the area now has a $2.3 million upgrade. The park was paid for with private funds raised by the Trust for Public Land, city funds from the 8-80 Vitality Fund, and a federal grant. Saint Paul Parks and Recreation and the Trust for Public Land shared project leadership on land acquisition and engagement, with the city overseeing design and construction.

The creative engagement approach to the community focused on identifying cultural and neighborhood values and the desired park characteristics to inform its design. Park designers work with representatives of the community to arrange components for and to vote on the park.

Additional partners and stakeholders include the Watershed District Capitol Region, Lexington-Hamline Community Council, Gordon Parks High School, Skyline Tower; Union Park District Council; Hamline-Midway Coalition, and High Arts School, among others.

