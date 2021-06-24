Many Faces of the White Bear Lake and Minnesota Humanities Center discuss race, racism

Clay Banks/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Many Faces of the White Bear Lake Area, in collaboration with the Minnesota Humanities Center, is hosting a four-part community conversation series starting this month.

This program hopes to engage community members residing in the White Bear Lake area and beyond in the topic of race and racism.

The organizers hope that these discussions will help kick off a long-term learning process about how to recognize racism, educate ourselves and each other about it, and learning and leading work toward making a more welcoming and inclusive community for everyone.

Many Faces and Minnesota Humanities Center encourage everyone to attend all four sessions, although attendance is not a requirement for participation.

The series is comprised of four sessions:

Session 1 - Listen & Learn

When: June 24th, 2021, at 6.30–8.30 PM

Where: Armory, 2228 4th Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

This session will take a story circle approach to allow participants to listen to and learn from neighbors of color discussing their experiences with racism in the White Bear Lake Area.

Session 2 - Learn & Lead

When: July 29th, 20021, at 6.30–8.30 PM

Where: Vadnais Heights Commons, 655 East City Rd F, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

Participants will begin discussions about what they learned and explore ideas for ways to combat racism in our communities. Moreover, participants will also discuss ways to build a more welcoming and inclusive community based on the experiences shared in the first session. This session will also give participants the opportunity to hear from guest presenters.

Session 3 - Lead & Act

When: August 19th, 2021, at 6.30–8.30 PM

Where: Vadnais Heights Commons, 655 East City Rd F, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

Participants will go through their ideas from session two again, discuss them, and give comments. Following the evaluation, community members will identify gaps and begin to establish action plans to eliminate racism and foster a more inclusive community.

Session 4 - Act

When: September 23rd, 2021, at 6.30–8.30 PM

Where: TBD

This session will focus on finalizing action steps, integrating them to existing work already happening, and how participants could get involved in their own communities.

This event is possible due to support from the City of Vadnais Heights, the City of White Bear Lake and White Bear Lake Area Schools.

