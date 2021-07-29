Delaware River cleanup clashes with corporate chemical companies like DuPont

Abby Donnelly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLAjo_0bC48sNQ00
Flickr/Jeffrey Duda

(CHESTER COUNTRY, Pa.) New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York all share a portion of responsibility for what was once one of the most polluted waterways in the country, the Delaware River. Now, the 301-mile basin faces a threat beyond its biological control with the widespread pollution directed by chemical titans, including DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva.

In early July, the State of Delaware challenged these corporations with a $50 million settlement related to their harmful contribution to the damage of the Delaware River. The case largely discussed per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAs, a class of manufactured chemicals especially toxic to ecosystems and human health where they are dumped as waste.  

While there remains gaps in knowledge about the damage of these chemicals, some known harmful effects of PFA exposure to humans, according to the CDC, include:

  • Increased cholesterol levels
  • Liver enzyme changes
  • Decreased vaccine response
  • Increased risk of high blood pressure
  • Decrease in infant birth weight
  • Increased risk of kidney or testicular cancer

The waterway struggles with an extensive history of pollution and revitalized cleanup efforts. In the 1960s, the Delaware River flourished with bacteria due to dumped sewage, oil, and chemicals. In response, the local community has been committed to reshaping the future for the basin, drastically reducing the percentage of pollution through cleanup efforts. In April 2020, it was named the River of the Year due to immense progress in water quality.

The Delaware Riverkeeper Network (DRN) has spearheaded the voice for the waterway since its inception in 1988. Today, the DRN still advocates for policies and programs to continue improving the water quality, aquatic ecosystem, and human health impacts. On July 16, the DRN joined local constituents in marching in the Stop PennEast Pipeline Rally to protest the pipeline’s potential for PFA waste.

A similar nonprofit organization, Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed, recently helped pass The Clean Water for Delaware Act through Governor Carney. Members of the local community say they will continue to protect the water against toxic pollution and push for relief legislation. In response to the recent settlement, Dupont’s CEO, Edward D. Breen stated, “This settlement could not have been achieved without the goodwill and assistance of all parties”

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_160611f52fc151d880660e9b24bbac1f.blob

A Delaware-based journalist highlighting local stories on health, education, and science. Abby is an undergraduate at Georgetown University studying global health and journalism.

Wilmington, DE
104 followers
Loading

More from Abby Donnelly

Chester County, PA

SCOTUS sides with Amish, further discussions on environmental damage and animal impacts

(CHESTER, Pennsylvania) A barefoot Amish boy wearing a straw hat and overalls pitter patters throughout the barn, slipping on rails and kicking his muddy feet. The mums outside the barn are electric and the cerulean sky magnetic, but the barn beneath the boy’s feet is stockpiled with animals lacking his same energy. His modest world, though rooted in simplicity, has been challenged at the highest court in the federal judiciary.Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Carla Sands bids for Pennsylvania’s coveted Senate seat

Les Klaner/U.S. Embassy & Consulate in the Kingdom of Denmark. (LANDENBERG, Pennsylvania) In the 2022 election cycle, Pennsylvania may draw national attention with its tight Senate race and the potential to trade parties in power. CNN listed Republican Senator Pat Toomey’s seat as the “most likely to flip” across all states. Candidates have already bid their spot and begun campaigns in hopes of claiming the chair to the Senate Chamber, but Republican Carla Sands may be the most unexpected profile on the ballot.Read full story
13 comments
Delaware State

The Biden era of Delaware redefines what it means to be local

Years ago, a family friend worked at a northern Delaware pizza restaurant, and one afternoon, she seated Joe Biden. After being caught in casual conversation, Joe Biden asked for her father’s phone number. Biden then called her father from his table and started off by saying, “You must have done something right.”Read full story
22 comments
Delaware State

Delaware's date with dementia

Visible electric bolts crackle throughout the kitchen when my 101-year-old grandfather, Pepere, cooked a TV remote in the microwave to tune into CNN. The incident is only a scene in the saga of dementia, followed by a musical number of Pepere sleep-screaming four languages or the choreography of him sweeping up endless imaginary bugs.Read full story
3 comments
Delaware State

House Bill 125: Delaware’s Gamble with Ghost Guns

(WILMINGTON, De) In May 2021, Delaware House representatives successfully passed a bill 23-18 to ban homemade guns throughout the state. The state Senate followed suit in early June by a 13-8 vote. The legislation now sits on the desk of Gov. John Carney waiting to be officially signed into law.Read full story
1 comments
Newark, DE

The Little French Café of Newark Brings a Pinch of Paris to Main St.

French cuisine is a celebration of style and is a recipe for good conversation." For Martha Barrier, the opening of her internationally-focused cafe is the essence of divine timing. The building that previously operated as Brewed Awakenings now sets the stage for the forefront of Barrier’s French culinary dream.Read full story
1 comments
Wilmington, DE

Delaware Youth's Education Backslides During Summers

Though students share classroom seats, summer break breeds future educational disparities. (WILMINGTON, De.) When the last school bell rings for the academic year, students swell with excitement and energy for the coming months out of the classroom. For many local elementary and middle school students, summer is defined by warm vacations at Rehoboth Beach, cool swim club matches, and the rich smell of toasted marshmallows atop a melty chocolate bar. In Wilmington, however, summer builds the backbone of educational inequality, also known as the achievement or opportunity gap.Read full story

Comments / 3

Community Policy