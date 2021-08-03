6 Illegal Shots in Tennis That You Should Know About

Aamir Kamal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hJE7_0bFwVLJh00
Moises Alex / Unsplash

Tennis is no doubt one of the most enjoyable sports in the world. As a matter of fact, it ranks super-high among the individual or non-team sports category.

Now, in case you are considering a career in tennis, you should know that not every ball hit is right. In other words, you are not allowed to hit your ball in specific directions or in specific manners. In this article, we are going to tell you about the top 6 illegal tennis ball hits so that you can avoid them in the future. You can check out reviews of the Best Tennis rackets if you are interested to buy a good Tennis racket.

1. You Cannot Strike Permanent Fixtures

Hitting any of the permanent fixtures with the ball on a tennis court is illegal. It also counts as a point against you. And what are these permanent fixtures? According to Rule 2 of the International Tennis Federation Rules of Tennis, permanent fixtures include the sidestops and backstops. It includes the spectators, the seats and stands for spectators. It also includes other fixtures above and around the court such as the chair umpire, spectators, ball persons, net umpires, and line umpires when in their officially recognized positions.

However, your opponent does not count as a permanent fixture. Hence, you can smash the ball at your opponent’s body as long as it falls within the touchdown lines. This body hit play is commonly used by players in doubles matches.

2. You Cannot Swing Twice at One Shot

You are allowed to double-hit the ball. However, it is illegal to swing your racquet twice at the ball when returning the ball to your opponent’s court. Hence, you cannot stop or bounce off the ball in one motion and then hit it again with your racquet in another motion swing. This is a foul play and it will count as a point in favour of your opponent.

3. You Cannot throw the Racket at the Ball

You are not allowed to throw your racket at the ball. This is a foul play and it will count as a point in favour of your opponent.

However, some top skilled tennis players sometimes get away with this with a technique. Now, this is how it works, since the rulebook only says you cannot throw the racket at the ball, it didn’t say you couldn’t throw the racket after hitting the ball with it. So, in a tough situation as we have just described, the player simply dives at the ball, hits it and throws the racket afterwards. That’s legal.

4. You Cannot Touch the Net

The net divides your court from that of your opponent. Hence, you are not allowed to touch it deliberately or mistakenly. This action counts as a point against you. Rule 24 (g) of the International Tennis Federation rules for tennis describes this illegal shots as a situation where:

The player or the racket, whether in the player’s hand or not, or anything which the player is wearing or carrying touches the net, net posts/singles sticks, cord or metal cable, strap or band, or the opponent’s court at any time while the ball is in play…

However, if the ball hits the net while a player is serving it, it only counts as a fault. Here, the serving player gets one more chance to serve again. The serving player loses a point to the opponent if they hit double faults.

Furthermore, there is no foul (after the service), if the ball touches the net and falls into the receiver's court. The play simply continues or it counts as a point against the receiver if they cannot return the ball.

5. Returning a Service Before the Ball Bounces

As a receiver, you cannot hit the ball back to your opponent’s court until it touches the ground. This is an illegal shot and it counts as a point against you. In other words, you are not allowed to catch or return your opponent’s ball until it touches the ground.

This rule is so strict that you will still lose the point if you catch the ball or touch it with your racket. It is immaterial even when it is so obvious that the ball was going to fall out of bound.

However, if the ball touches your court and spins back towards your opponent’s court (due to wind or spin), you are allowed to hit the ball just before it bounces on your opponent’s court.

6. You Cannot Interfere with Your Opponent While They Are Hitting

One more thing you cannot do in tennis is interfering with your opponent’s play, especially while they are in the act of hitting the ball. This is an illegal move and it will count as a point against you. You will be found to be interfering if you make weird noises or make unusual gestures while your opponent is about to hit.

However, the exception to this rule is that you can communicate with your partner quietly while the game is in play. You are also allowed to talk, make gestures or make sounds while the ball is within your court. This will not be deemed a distraction to your opponent.

Conclusion

In order to promote the spirit of sportsmanship and protect the integrity of the game, tennis players are not allowed to make certain hits. And we have discussed some of them in this article for your enlightenment. Play safe and stay safe.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5b6e3a0cb0626bc42dde59bb9d102274.blob

Sharing local food reviews mainly for the State of Ohio. From July 1st, we are going to start an Interview series with businessmen, thought leaders, influencers, and people who work in different sectors. https://techmintle.com

Cleveland, OH
394 followers
Loading

More from Aamir Kamal

Beaver, PA

A hard-hitting lesson on the impending “truck crash” that is the Delta Variant

Beaver, PA. — With not even a year passing since the last accident, another truck had to turn around at the train bridge that passes over Leopard Ln. This is the second incident of this kind in the past few months. Why haven't members of the city council attempted to resolve this issue by implementing more ordinances and installing new warning signs that include lighted clearance height signs of the structure? Trucks that don’t fit the requirements have continued to make the turn onto the road and attempt to make it through to Interstate 376 (I-376).Read full story

5 Side Hustles You Should Start While Living In The United States

A survey conducted by Zapier predicated that "1 in 3 Americans have a side-hustle." Having a side-hustle could help you make more money on the side. You can reinvest that money into other ventures, and also, sometimes your side-hustle could be a full-time job when you understand the business more enough and be a little smart with it.Read full story
Nassau County, NY

Is Nassau County Set to Become The East Coast’s Gambling Capital?

All of the signs point towards New York overtaking New Jersey as the key gambling territory on the east coast of the USA. The regulatory framework is developing quickly in NY, and there is a clear move towards liberalization.Read full story

Know The Benefits of Online Shopping

Online shopping is trendy nowadays. The beginning when online shopping was begun was the time of 1994 when a well-known US chain of Pizza Hut began to sell pizzas online through a flat grey website ‘PizzaNet’ portal. The year 1994 denoted the time of online shopping in view of one more explanation. This was the year when Amazon dispatched and they were selling books around then. The pandemic clearly moved the world more to the computerized market and now individuals are more concerned with shopping. Online shopping increased after the first wave of pandemics.Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best The Thurmanator Burger Restaurants In Ohio

Who wouldn’t want to devour The Thurmantor Burger? This burger consists of mayo, lettuce, tomato, peppers, a 12-ounce burger patty, bacon, cheddar, another 12-ounce burger patty, sautéed mushrooms & onions, ham, mozzarella & American cheese, all packed in two buns at the top and bottom, served with crispy fries and a pickle spear.Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Slyman’s Corned Beef Restaurants In Ohio

Do you want to eat corned beef that is appetizing and tasty? Ohio has a restaurant for corned beef at every corner. Here’s the list of the 5 best-corned beef restaurants which are very pocket-friendly and served in good quantities to make your day. The corned beef is prepared with love and can literally leave you licking your fingers.Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Chicken Fajitas Restaurants In Ohio

Ohio is famous for the delicious recipe chicken Fajitas that made in Ohio chicken Fajitas restaurant. This restaurant made chicken Fajitas that are like by Fajitas lovers and fast-food lovers. They used natural ingredients to made Fajitas and properly cooked them.Read full story
Ohio State

5 Biggest festivals in Ohio to Attend

Ohio is a state of the midwestern region of the united state and has the 34th largest city from 50 states of the united state. Ohio is the seventh most popular and populated city. Ohio's name comes from the Ohio River, whose name originates from Seneca, Ohio: Yö meaning "great city" or "larger creek." Ohio has the largest area of attraction that enhances tourists to take a tour of this city from all over the world.Read full story
Texas State

Best Diamond Exchange In Houston: A Review

Diamond Exchange Houston tracks and manages high-value diamonds, including engagement rings, wholesale diamonds, custom jewelry, loose diamonds, and jewelry consignments with a fair listing price, accuracy, and efficiency.Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Ohio

Everyone loves their hometown burger restaurant or joints. In Ohio, there are many burger restaurants with delicious, affordable burgers and fast-food restaurants. Ohio is one of the old cities with delicious burger joints. These restaurants provide buyers to their customers daily, and people enjoy it. Here the five best burger restaurants in Ohio.Read full story
Colorado State

5 Best Ribs Restaurants In Colorado

Colorado is a state in the mountain west subregion of western united state full of natural resources. They considered Colorado as the healthiest place according to the health care center. The restaurant made healthy food with fresh, natural ingredients. The favorite food of people is Ribs in Colorado restaurant, which is meatier and most favorable for ribs.Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Goetta Hash Restaurants In Ohio

Who wouldn’t want to eat something tempting and tasty for breakfast? Let me help you with it. Here are the five best restaurants are known for goetta hash in Ohio. Now you don’t have to waste time searching. Order your juicy goetta sandwich with grilled chicken and melted cheese on the top now.Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Chilli Hot Dogs Restaurants in Ohio

Have you ever craved chili dogs so much and you couldn’t decide amongst the restaurants? The hot dog is served, in a steamed bun, topped with salt, mustard sauce, chopped onions, and meat sauce, wrapped in a loaf of bread to make it even tastier. They are an American classic and literally go with everything. There are numerous chili dog restaurants in Ohio. Here are the top 5 restaurants for chili dogs that might help satisfy your cravings.Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Brunch Restaurants In Ohio

You can often become overwhelmed with an assignment, workout program, or just needed more time to sleep in. The repercussion of this is that you will miss having breakfast at your standard time. This is where brunch comes in handy, instead of waiting until lunch to enjoy food or skiving breakfast. Instead, you can opt to have brunch, which is a combination of breakfast and lunch. Here are the best restaurants in Ohio that will serve you delicious meals, exactly how you ordered them.Read full story
Ohio State

Best Actors and Singers From Ohio

If you love watching movies, Tv shows, or listening to music, you understand how a song can determine your mood. Studies show that listening to a song can bring back a specific memory, lighten up your mood or make you pumped up for a strenuous activity like a workout.Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Oysters Restaurants In Ohio

Oysters are not only delicious but also very healthy. They enrich our bodies with essential minerals, organic compounds, and minerals. So if you are craving some oysters, these are the best restaurants you can pop in and have a delicious meal.Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best Dry Fried Chicken Wings Restaurants in Ohio

Are you craving some tender, succulent baked chicken wings coated in a palatable homemade dry rub that will have you asking for more? If you are, here are the best restaurants in Ohio that serve the best dry-fried chicken wings.Read full story
Ohio State

I am Starting an Interview Series For Ohio Residents On Newsbreak

Hello everyone, an update. You know me by my name, 'Aamir Kamal,' and I am updating you guys on my Newsbreak account here. I recently joined this platform intending to provide the best of content that is unique and interesting.Read full story
Ohio State

5 Best French Fries Restaurant in Ohio

There is a lot of restaurant in Ohio that serve the fries to their customers. There are also lots of legends that invent french fries, but America has one of the best fries in Ohio. This restaurant makes satisfying bottomless-fried potato fries, and the customer enjoys it. Ohio has many restaurants that serve french fries, but here are some of the best french fries.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy