San Francisco, CA

Curio seeks to keep SF residents happy, healthy, and well-entertained

A. Kuehn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtmUq_0bNMQAYl00
A glimpse outside the eclectic CurioHardy Wilson

"Change or die!" This axiom-turned-aphorism of 1960s and 70s entrepreneurs has become the imminent reality of businesses across the city (and across the world) since the start of the pandemic. Restaurants and bars have had an especially hard time, with consistently inconsistent shifts in regulations and mandates around indoor/outdoor dining, liquor sales, and capacity restraints in what used to be boisterous and thriving spaces.

Many haven't survived, but others are doing their best to roll with the punches and continue coming up with new and gernerative ways to stay in business and serve San Francisco citizens. Curio is one such survivor. Located in the heart of the Mission, the founders and staff of this free-spirited space have leaned into their unconventional creativity to keep life alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kv1Hj_0bNMQAYl00
Psychedelic music vibes behind CurioAmanda Kuehn

Like many SF eateries, Curio's bar has spilled onto the streets with a parklet out front and a spacious back garden allowing for year-round outdoor imbibing. They've also taken a creative expanse into the parking lot, transforming the space into an outdoor concert venue as their neighboring indoor venue (The Chapel) took a mandatory hiatus for much of the pandemic. The converted parking lot has featured shows that have been branded as "psychedelic and safe" and may continue even after the Chapel re-opens in September.

This summer Curio was able to fully re-open their indoor dining space, a cozy hall with a rich eclectic vibe that's difficult to parity outdoors. In order to enter the establishment you must show proof of vaccination or a recent (within 72 hours) negative Covid test, a trend you may be seeing more and more across the city. It's a stance the owners have taken to protect staff and patrons alike, but applies only to indoor diners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfeJr_0bNMQAYl00
Vegan fresh spring rollsAmanda Kuehn

The restaurant features a creative menu rooted in regional American dishes, such as decadent Dungeness crab-stuffed mushrooms, Coco-Cola braised ribs, and truffled vegan mac and cheese. They also serve satisfying sandwiches and lighter bites with an Asian influence, such as green papaya salad and gorgeous fresh spring rolls. The kitchen is open for dinner Thursday-Sunday, with beautiful brunch offerings on the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hf2mY_0bNMQAYl00
Ribs two waysDani Fregoso

Curio really hits their stride with a curated array of unique craft cocktails. The signature Chupacabra blends tequila and mezcal with passion fruit juice and herbaceous yellow chartreuse; add a dash of cinnamon and grapefruit bitters, a squeeze of lime and a kick of habanero and you've got a smooth spicy sipper that surprisingly balanced. A refreshing Mermaid offers notes of grapefruit, raspberry, peach, lime, and fresh muddled mint, while the Sphinx brings rich deep flavors of bourbon and black applejack mellowed with pear liquor and sweet vermouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPemN_0bNMQAYl00
Amanda Kuehn

If you're feeling daring, order the seasonal special or ask for something on the secret menu, like the sparkly fresh Cam Girl. Inspired bartenders equipped with everything from Pisco and fresh mint to passionfruit juice and thyme sprigs are sure to help you find a fit for your palate. You'll also find a modest yet solid selection of wines and beers, both local and imported.

If you're itching for indoor entertainment, fear not. The Chapel is slated to re-open September 2nd with the Milk Carton Kids and has a full schedule of shows planned for the fall. Vaccinations (or recent Covid test) are required for entry and masks must be worn while indoors. Consider a visit to show some support to a community staple that prides itself on serving San Francisco.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_4eb5425b4b4eff5457291280f162b349.blob

People are the worst. And the best. And everything in between. They have brilliant ideas and create horrific and fabulous things. I am deeply curious about and fascinated by the human animal, and I love sharing its stories with others. I call San Francisco home, but consider the world an equal-access territory. My work for News Break centers largely on local culture events, U.S. travel destinations, and trends in the food industry at both the macro and micro level.

San Francisco, CA
13 followers
Loading

More from A. Kuehn

San Francisco, CA

SF's historic Boudin Bakery reopens its top-shelf bistro

Boudin Sourdough is a title-holder amongst San Francisco's institutions. Isidore Boudin's French-Californian bakery not only holds the coveted trademark of producing "The Original San Francisco Sourdough", but is also recognized as "the oldest continually operating business in San Francisco." The 1849 establishment is as essential to the city as the Powell Street cable cars and older than the Golden Gate Bridge. Despite this fact, SF residents rarely find themselves eyeing the scorpion and lobster-shaped boules in the windows of Boudin's flagship bakery.Read full story
Seattle, WA

Washington Orcas return to San Juan Islands: Where and why to see whales in the wild

K33 doing a back dive off the coast of San Juan IslandDave Ellifrit, Center for Whale Research (Permit #21238) Thursday, July 1st, a pod of orcas (also called killer whales) was spotted off of Eagle Point on the coast of San Juan Island. This was a milestone moment, not because it was an orac sighting, which is common enough in the area, but because this was the summer homecoming of the resident orcas. Such events are becoming more and more rare as a changing ecosystem drives the whales farther and farther from their homewaters, leaving us humans to wonder what our role is in the process.Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Resident orcas return as San Juan Island welcomes summer travelers

An orca off the coast of San Juan IslandApril Ryan. Thursday, July 1st, San Juan Island welcomed the return of K-pod, one of the three local pods of fish-eating killler whales that have made this area their home for decades. The homecoming of K-pod marks the start of a season for the southern resident orcas, as they've been designated by the researchers who have loved, observed, and studied them over the past 40 years; it's also a great reason to get out and visit San Juan Island while these whales are there.Read full story
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO down: A weekend away on the Central Coast

Ready to relax after a week (or a more) of sitting in traffic, waiting in lines, dialing into video calls, and tending to everyone else? Centered around the city of San Luis Obispo (SLO), California's Central Coast is the perfect middle ground between city and country and activity and rest, (not to mention a midpoint between LA and SF). Whether you're looking for hilltop hikes or streetside cafes, you'll find a way to unwind in the Central Coast.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Weekend Road Trip: A Modern Take on Palm Springs

After a year of lockdown, Californians are itching to get out of their homes and back into the world. Warmer weather and ample outdoor activities make Palms Springs a perfect destination for a springtime weekend away, whether you're coming from LA, San Francisco, or anywhere in between. Check out these top recommendations for reengaging with familiar favorites and new novelties in the Greater Palm Springs area.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy