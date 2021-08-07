Bail Bonds, Essential to Get Your Loved One Out of Jail

New Britain Police Department Drew, New Britain CT Agent

The experience of a sudden arrest is different for each individual. Some may have been familiar with the procedure, and some may be shocked and frightened by the situation as first timers. Learning about options to get released is as important as understanding why bail bonds are essential in the judicial system in the country. Following an arrest, a defendant has the right to a phone call in which they can choose to call their family or the bail bonds agent to inquire their release.

When a defendant is in the process of looking for release options, a question that many have is how to find and secure a legal and trusted service. Bail amounts can reach up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, and even when paying a bond through a bail bonds company, which only requires a small percentage of the bail as a fee, these amounts could be difficult to obtain unexpectedly.

Without bail bonds throughout licensed commercial bond agencies, defendants and their families must come up with the full 10 percent fee to bail someone out. This only applies with the option on bonds of $20,000 or less in Connecticut. Usually without bondsmen, defendants must pay the full bail amount to consider a possible way out.

Bail, through a licensed company, offers the most affordable way out of jail in Connecticut because they are able to offer payment plans. They don't have to require full fees on bonds. Clients know that as long as they attend court hearings and pay off their payment plan for the fee only, they would comply with the court and the bail company. It allows them to continue working, so they can also afford an attorney to fight their case.

Are bail bonds regulated? In Connecticut, bail agents and licensed companies are audited and highly regulated to secure they are complying with state law and regulations set by Department of Insurance DOI. The Insurance regulates costs, service fees, payment plans, and active licenses.

Accountability during the process is I think the most important one. Surety bail or commercial bail secures someone's release, while at the same time promises to bring the released back to court if they fail to appear in court. Families understand the shared responsibilities with the bondsman, and many appreciate the transparency of the process.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, bail bonds services have been considered an essential service in Connecticut, which allowed local bondsmen to help families and defendants get home safely. Law enforcement, court clerks, correctional officers, and bondsmen were all working 24/7 as they usually would in normal circumstances.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.