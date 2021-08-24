This November, Kate Bishop’s adventure continues! Marvel ’s new miniseries, HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP is a five-part series that follows Kate on a new adventure in a familiar place: back home to New York.

Following a stint in Los Angeles, HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP picks up at a turning point in Kate’s life when she returns to New York after being convinced by many friends, and a few clues from the case she’s working, to come back to the East Coast. When Kate gets invited to a resort to solve a mysterious jewel heist, she sees it as a confidence-boost, a sign that she’s making the right decision and not going to backslide into her past. The case is perfect…and it’s almost definitely a trap.

The story comes from an elite creative team including New York Times best-selling author Marieke Nijkamp and artist Enid Balám.

“Because Kate’s story is in flux right now, it’s the perfect time to jump on board for the adventure,” writer Marieke Nijkamp told Bustle . “You don’t need to know where she was to enjoy the journey!”

Be there when Kate’s exciting next chapter kicks off in HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP this November!

Hawkeye via Jahnoy Lindsay for Marvel Comics for use by 360 Magazine Jahnoy Lindsay for Marvel Comics