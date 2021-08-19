Himiway Launches Four New E-bikes

Himiway promises a more exciting fall this year, thanks to the upcoming launch of 4 new cutting-edge electric bikes from the company.

Himiway is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its 4 types of brand new e-bike models in the fall this year. The electric bike company recently released the teaser for the upcoming models; even though the teaser doesn’t reveal elaborate details about the bikes yet it has already created a lot of buzz in the outdoor adventure world. Going by the tradition with other Himiway bikes, the upcoming ones too would be under affordable range, with prices comfortably ranging between $1,000-under$3,000.

The 4 new Himiway bikes that are slated to be launched in October 2021 are – Softail Supreme E-bike, Multifunctional E-bike, and Premium All-terrain E-bike.

“We are thrilled to share that we will soon be launching 3 types of state-of-the-art new electric bike models come fall. While one of them would be the most innovative model from our lineup ever, another one would be an advanced utility bike that would be handy for your daily affairs. The third one is exclusively designed for outdoor enthusiasts and would make a robust partner for your off-road adventures across all terrains”, stated the leading spokesperson from Himiway .

As per the reports, Softail Supreme and Multifunctional models would be new additions to the company lineup. On the other hand, the Premium All-terrain E-bike is speculated to be the successor of the Himiway’s crowd-favorite Cruiser Electric Fat bike. However, these are just speculations- the Premium All-Terrain version may be a completely new variation for all-terrain electric bikes as well.

The Softail Supreme model stands out as the “most innovative” electric bike ever built by Himiway. Engineered with cutting-edge “first-notch” suspension (especially rear and front, based on softail designation), the bike promises to deliver an all-new experience for the riders. Going by the Himiway teaser, the model would be priced somewhere around $2,099 to say, under $3,000.

The second one, Multifunctional E-bike, is being dubbed as an all-rounder that would make a valuable addition to a busy and active family. From ferrying children to making deliveries to quick grocery shopping sessions, the bike has been designed to handle all. The bike will tentatively come around $1,?99.

The Premium All-terrain E-bike is an advanced crossover between mountain and urban electric cruiser. As the name suggests, this model is especially designed for off-road adventures and has been equipped with major required features like, extended battery and incredible speed. The upcoming bike will also impress with its stylish looks. As Himiway hasn’t mentioned about fat tires with this bike, the model is likely to be a completely new model from the company. However, the other descriptions sound very similar to that of the previous Cruiser fat bike from Himiway. In regard to cost, the bike is speculated to come around $1,?99.

About Himiway

A pioneer of electric bikes in the American market, Himiway specializes in manufacturing advanced fat tire electric bikes at affordable ranges. The company is based in California, USA, but has recently expanded to markets globally, covering all of the USA as well as Canada, the U.K., and Germany.

Himiway Escape illustration via Kaelen Felix for use by 360 Magazine Kaelen Felix