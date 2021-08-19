Joyce Manor Play Summerstage

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Announces New Benefit Show

Joyce Manor with Turnover, Tigers Jaw, and Prince Daddy & The Hyena

September 23, 2021 in Central Park

Tickets On Sale Now

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is excited to announce Southern California-based punk rockers Joyce Manor will perform a ticketed benefit show in Central Park on Thursday, September 23, 2021 with Tigers Jaw, Turnover and Prince Daddy & The Hyena. Tickets are available for purchase ($25 advance / $35 day of) now at City Parks Foundation . Please note that proof of full vaccination must be shown at the door for entry to the show.

Songs From Northern Torrance, the latest album from acclaimed California-based four-piece Joyce Manor is available now. The 10-track compilation is a collection of early material that offers a glimpse into the band’s humble beginnings as an acoustic two-piece. Originally recorded between 2008-2010, many of the tracks have become fan favorites over the years previously existing in a live setting, or on rare CD-Rs sold by the band during their early days on the road.

I Won’t Care How You Remember Me, by the Scranton, Pennsylvania-based band Tigers Jaw, is an ode to living in the present. Tigers Jaw’s sixth albumߞand first for new label home Hopeless Records, finds members Ben Walsh (vocals/guitar), Brianna Collins (vocals/keyboards), Teddy Roberts (drums), and Colin Gorman (bass) at the height of their powers, fusing their collective skills with the synchronicity and energy the band honed over several years of non-stop touring. The result is a back-to-the-basement approach elevated by the unmistakable production of their longtime friend and collaborator Will Yip.

Turnover’s aptly titled new album, Altogether is the first collection the trio has written while living on opposite coasts. The record represents the group’s most collaborative and connected work to date, showcasing the intuitive, near-telepathic relationship frontman Austin Getz has developed over the years with his bandmates. Pop sensibilities inform the writing for the first time, with elements of funk, jazz, lounge, and disco mingling alongside the band’s trademark indie grit and punk energy.

Cosmic Thrill Seekers, the new record from Albany punk rock band Prince Daddy & the Hyena is an odyssey of epic punk, pop, indie, garage rock, and orchestral theatrics. It is a candid, acute documentation of front person Kory Gregory’s cyclical mental health states as told through three acts and 14 songs/chapters.

For the safety of all visitors, staff and artists, SummerStage in Central Park requires all guests to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the shows at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park. Those who are not able to be vaccinated because of a disability will be provided reasonable accommodation and will be required to wear masks at all times. Children under the age of 12 who are not able to receive the vaccination may accompany their fully vaccinated parent or guardian. All children between the ages of 2 and 12 will be asked to wear masks at all times if they are physically able. Venue capacity may be limited at staff discretion.

SummerStage will accept proof of final Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna or WHO-approved vaccination using the CLEAR app , the NYS Excelsior Pass , NYC Covid Safe app , a physical/photo of CDC vaccination card, or EU digital pass, accompanied by a government-issued photo identification. Guests must show that their final dose of vaccine was received at least 14 days prior to the show date. In addition, masks are required upon entry to the venue and strongly encouraged for all guests for the duration of the performance, as is physical distance. Learn more about acceptable documentation, mask guidelines, and other safety protocols here .

All SummerStage staff will continue to wear masks at all times and enhanced cleaning protocols will remain in place throughout the venue In Central Park, while pre-packaged food and beverage purchases will remain contactless through QR code. We encourage all guests to arrive early in order to prevent lines and crowding at venue entrances. For free SummerStage performances, most shows will be available to livestream at Summerstage’s website , free of charge, if guests are unable to attend in person.

A full list of upcoming SummerStage shows and a digital brochure is available now .

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is a proud member of the NYS Outdoor Performing Arts Coalition and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

