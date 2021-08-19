Kevin McReynolds’ Launches Bank After Ball

Former UCLA Student Athlete Turned Serial Entrepreneur Launches Bank After Ball

After playing 4 years of football for the UCLA Bruins during his undergraduate studies, Kevin McReynolds continued on his student-athlete journey at the University of Nevada, Reno where he received his Masters in Business Administration while playing his last year of eligibility for the Nevada Wolf Pack. During his playing years, and after a few too many threatening concussions, McReynolds shifted gears putting an emphasis on a robust business career, ultimately acting as his saving grace for life after football.

With a powerful stance on growth, development, and success, McReynolds launched Overnght Media on the belief that truly successful people and businesses oftentimes face hardship, struggle, and challenges before reaching an optimal peak. The ever-growing misconception of “overnight success” has been at the forefront of business for decades and McReynolds wanted to debunk that notion while diving into the nitty-gritty reality of true achievement.

After watching many of his talented UCLA teammates and other professional athletes from tennis to gymnastics, basketball, and beyond, carry on to a professional level of sport, McReynolds noticed that while they were achieving an impressive milestone in their careers, one that he always anticipated joining after college himself, many were not prepared for the financial obligations and responsibilities that come with running a business. While maintaining strong relationships with many former student-athletes, McReynolds quickly became a resource for their financial journeys and challenges along the way and he soon realized that while athletics carried many to the next level, they weren’t fully equipped to handle the most important business of all – themselves.

On August 4th, 2021, McReynolds and the Overnght Media team are set to launch the first episode of Bank After Ball , an original series designed to highlight the financial journeys and business ventures of former and current athletes during and after their careers, offering an in-depth look at life and career beyond athletics; because, there is so much more. Season one boasts an impressive lineup including Donovan Carter (Actor on the hit TV show, Ballers), Peng Peng (Olympian, Actress, Influencer), Aaron Wallace (Former NFL Player, Entrepreneur) Dietrich Riley (Top Real Estate Agent, Model), Amanda McGrew (CEO of Playoff Dating App), Lorrie Fair Allen (World Cup Champion U.S., Olympic Gold medalist, Olympic Silver medalist, three-time national champion at the University of North Carolina, and Founding Investor in Angel City FC), and Vic Enwere (Former Cal Student Athlete, Athlete Rep).

For a peek at the season, please view the official Bank After Ball trailer here .

About Bank After Ball

About Overnght Media

With a powerful stance on growth, development, and success, Overnght was founded on the belief that truly successful people and businesses oftentimes face hardship, struggle, and challenges before reaching an optimal peak. The ever-growing misconception of overnight success has been at the forefront of business for decades and we’re here to debunk that notion while diving into the nitty-gritty reality of true achievement. It’s no secret that powerful businesses, leaders, and entrepreneurs all started somewhere, and more often than not, they started from the bottom or hit many bumps along the way. However, the vast majority of the public does not see the behind-the-scenes work that goes into their successes.

After years of searching for business publications that catered to the younger generation (Millennials and Gen Z) while also providing honest and relatable tools and content that showcased the reality of truly making it, we discovered that resources were scarce. While these groups are touted to be the most disruptive and powerful generations ever in the coming decade, Overnght looks forward to providing a meaningful and approachable platform to become just that.

