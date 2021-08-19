GRM Gala Presented By GRM Daily × Beats By Dr. Dre

Artists, entrepreneurs and key industry figures came together at the GRM Gala in London to celebrate black excellence in the UK Entertainment and Music Industry.

Collaborating with Beats By Dr. Dre , GRM Daily co-hosted their annual Pre-Rated Awards Gala at the iconic V&A Museum . The illustrious event was attended by a number of GRM’s extended family of influential artists and industry friends including: Adeola Patronne , Akala , DJ Semtex , Eva Apio , Krept & Konan , Miss La Familia , Tim Westwood , Tion Wayne and Zeze Millz . Also in attendance were GRM Rated 2021 award nominees: AJ Tracey , Arrdee , Fredo , Ghetts , Ivorian Doll , Michael Dapaah , Ms Banks , Nella Rose and Stormzy .

The GRM Gala, whose official sponsors included Chivas Regal Whisky and AU Vodka, brought the best in style and opulence to the V&A, creating an ambience befitting of the celebration. The event was curated by GRM Daily CEO and founder, Post.

Post says: “I was honored to celebrate the outstanding success achieved by friends and peers at Monday’s event”.

The GRM Gala took place for the first time last year. It was held in partnership with Beats By Dr. Dre at One Marylebone in Westminster, ahead of the GRM Rated Awards 2020.

GRM Daily, is an award-winning platform at the epicenter of UK Rap & Grime music culture for over a decade. An outlet where the very best of UK music is whole heartedly celebrated, GRM is renowned as an influential launch pad for the country’s emerging and established talent and as the hosts of Britain’s premier award ceremony for UK Rap & Grime music, The Rated Awards. With over 4 billion YouTube views, 4 million subscribers and a social reach of over 3 million, GRM is the most viewed British music platform in the UK.

Beats is a leading audio brand founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Through its family of premium consumer headphones, earphones and speakers, Beats has introduced an entirely new generation to the possibilities of premium sound entertainment. The brand’s continued success helps bring the energy, emotion and excitement of playback in the recording studio back to the listening experience for music lovers worldwide. Beats was acquired by Apple Inc. in July 2014. Beats’ latest product the Beats Studio Buds are available now.

Ms Banks at GRM Gala presented by GRM Daily & Beats by Dr. Dre on 9th August at the V&A_photcredit_ Richie Shots from Kate Head, Stoked PR f Richie Shots from Kate Head, Stoked PR